Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Disposition Of Simonette Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc.or theis pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell its remaining working interest in the Simonette asset for total cash consideration of C$62.5 million and will have an effective date of January 1, 2026. The transaction completes Gran Tierra's exit from Simonette and will deliver cash proceeds that will be directed toward deleveraging the balance sheet. This divestiture reflects the Company's continued focus on portfolio optimization, free cash flow, disciplined capital allocation, and strengthening its financial position by reallocating capital toward higher-return opportunities across its core operating areas. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Canada, Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company's portfolio. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to... or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ SEC”) are available on the SEC website at Gran Tierra's Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR+ at and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

