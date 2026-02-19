The Vanderbilt University SAE Chapter Names U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty 2026 Alumni Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Vanderbilt chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Tennessee Nu, announced today that United States Senator from Tennessee, the Honorable Bill Hagerty (R-TN), will receive the 2026 Alumni of the Year Award. This honor recognizes a patriotic American who best exemplifies the ideals of Vanderbilt University and the National SAE Fraternity.

The SAE Chapter in Nashville was established January 17, 1857. This was shortly after the fraternity's national founding, when SAE expanded from the University of Alabama to the University of Nashville (which later became part of Vanderbilt University after its establishment in 1873).

The award will be presented to Senator Hagerty on Saturday February 21, at the 115-year-old Vanderbilt SAE house which the chapter acquired in 1949. It is located at 2500 Kensington Place on the Vanderbilt campus. Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeir will make remarks.

"Senator Hagerty, throughout his business career with the Boston Consulting Group, his service as the American Ambassador to Japan and now United States Senate, exemplifies the SAE creed "The True Gentleman" which our members commit to memory and strive to embody" said Tennessee Nu Alumni Chairman Lee William McNutt.

Bill Hagerty was a member of the SAE Pledge Class of 1978. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1981 and graduated from the Vanderbilt Law School in 1984. The founder of the Boston Consulting Group, Vanderbilt man Bruce Henderson, was a professor at the Owen Graduate School of Management in the early 1980's. Hagerty worked for the Boston Consulting Group, including three years in Tokyo. Bill Hagerty later returned to Tokyo when he was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Japan by President Trump (2017-2019). Bill and his wife, Chrissy, live in Davidson County, Tennessee, and have four children. His two sons are undergraduates at Harvard.

The Vanderbilt Chapter Advisor Ryan Littleton said "With over 100 active members, the Vanderbilt SAE chapter felt Senator Hagerty deserved the highest level of recognition for his exceptional service, dedication, and loyalty."

SAE Chapter President AJ Dale, a graduate of Enworth Prep School in Nashville, remarked "Our chapter is blessed with super successful SAE Commodore alumni from all walks of life, from country music star Dierks Bentley, to the owner of the Standard Candy Company Jimmy Spradley, to World War II Heroes like Jack Roberts who fought in the Pacific, and Ross Perot, Jr. the first man to fly a helicopter around the world. Senator Hagerty stands at the top of our living alumni. It is fitting he is honored in this way."

Representing SAE National at the event will be Tom DeMent, a former Eminent Supreme Archon, and Joe Halcomb, a member of the Supreme Council.

The public is invited to this event which takes place at Noon at the SAE House at 2500 Kensington Place. The SAE house is directly across from Memorial Gym. This event is prior to the 1pm tip-off of the Tennessee at Vanderbilt mens basketball game this Saturday Feb. 21, 2026.

For additional information please call Bill McNutt at 214 537-9311, or the National Director for Communications at SAE, Mr. Dave Pascarela at 708-515-8274.

THE END