Jakks Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAKK) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025



Net sales were $127.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of 3%



Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $118.0 million, essentially flat to $118.2 million last year

Costumes net sales were $9.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of 28%

Gross margin of 31.0%, up 380 basis points vs. Q4 2024

Gross profit of $39.4 million, up 11% compared to $35.6 million in Q4 2024

Operating loss of $8.6 million in Q4 2025, an improvement of $6.1 million vs. a loss of $14.7 million in Q4 2024

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $5.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $9.1 million or $0.83 per diluted share in Q4 2024

Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.0 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share in Q4 2024 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(3.8) million vs. $(10.2) million in Q4 2024, an improvement of $6.3 million



Full-Year 2025



Net sales were $570.7 million compared to $691.0 million last year, a 17% decrease



Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $461.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 19%

Costumes net sales were $108.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 10%

Gross margin of 32.4% compared to 30.8% last year

Gross profit of $185.1 million, down 13% compared to $213.0 million last year

Operating income of $14.2 million compared to $39.7 million last year: a 64% decrease

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.9 million, down from a net income attributable to common stockholders of $35.3 million in 2024

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $18.6 million ($1.62 per diluted share), down from adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.6 million ($3.79 per diluted share) in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $35.4 million, down from $59.3 million in 2024

Cash returned to shareholders of $11.2 million, $1 per common share. End of year cash and cash equivalents of $54.1 million, down from $70.1 million in 2024



Management Commentary

“We are pleased with everything we accomplished as 2025 draws to a close. I think when we look back, we'll see it as a very important year in the history of our company,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific.“On the surface, the downward pressure on the full-year financials from tariff policy might be all that some people can see now. What I also reflect upon, however, is the number of areas where we nonetheless made substantial progress towards longer-term goals despite that disruption. We elevated and broadened our relationships with existing factories, licensors and customers, with a global worldview. We also made substantial progress expanding our relationship portfolio in anticipation of a new strategic initiative set to launch in 2027. We were transparent with our shareholders about our perspective on market dynamics and the resulting challenges. We followed through with what we said we would do, refusing to chase topline sales at the expense of bottom-line margin. And we completed our first full year as a cash dividend payer, returning $1 per share in dividends back to our shareholders as we maintained our debt-free balance sheet. We feel we are leaving 2025 stronger than we left 2024 and are excited about 2026's potential.

Our fourth quarter results were roughly in line with our expectations. The significant customer order disruptions of Q2 and Q3 driven by rapidly changing tariff policy abated in Q4 and allowed for a slightly more predictable environment. Our Toy/Consumer Products division net sales were roughly flat in Q4, at $118.0 million, down 0.2% from prior year and down 0.5% from 2023. Costumes were down, although in one of its smaller quarters of the year, but enough to bring total company sales down 2.8% from prior year to $127.1 million, or roughly flat to our 2023 Q4 sales of $127.4 million. Gross margins improved in the quarter vs. last year and finished the full year at 32.4%, our highest full-year number in fifteen years. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter improved vs prior year, lifting full-year Adjusted EBITDA to $35.4 million.”

Other Financial Highlights

Sales in the United States were down 8% in the quarter and 24% on a full-year basis compared to the previous year. Sales outside of the United States were up 10% in the quarter, and up 6% for the full year outside the United States, led by Europe.

Inventory was $59.8 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024, driven primarily by our expanded warehouse network in the European Union.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company's common stock, payable March 30, 2026, to shareholders of record February 27, 2026

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on February 19, 2026. A live webcast of the call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (4Q25 Registration link ), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( ).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys, costumes and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming®, KidTopia®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products, tariff policy and pricing, or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The“forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.