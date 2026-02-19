Jakks Pacific Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
| Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|52,197
|$
|69,936
|Restricted cash
|1,869
|201
|Accounts receivable, net
|138,341
|131,629
|Inventory
|59,805
|52,780
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|16,873
|14,141
|Total current assets
|269,085
|268,687
|Property and equipment
|152,224
|142,623
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|133,216
|126,981
|Property and equipment, net
|19,008
|15,642
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|46,776
|53,254
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|69,569
|70,394
|Goodwill
|35,077
|35,111
|Other long-term assets
|2,682
|1,781
|Total assets
|$
|442,197
|$
|444,869
| Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|55,558
|$
|42,560
|Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
|-
|13,461
|Accrued expenses
|43,076
|48,456
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
|33,569
|35,817
|Income taxes payable
|2,119
|1,035
|Short term operating lease liabilities
|13,784
|8,091
|Total current liabilities
|148,106
|149,420
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|39,578
|48,433
|Accrued expenses - long term
|4,463
|2,563
|Income taxes payable
|945
|3,620
|Total liabilities
|193,092
|204,036
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|302,408
|297,198
|Accumulated deficit
|(41,021
|)
|(39,692
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,293
|)
|(17,184
|)
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
|249,105
|240,333
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|500
|Total stockholders' equity
|249,105
|240,833
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|442,197
|$
|444,869
| Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|December 31,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
|2025
|2024
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
|100
|93
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
|63
|51
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|$
|8,492
|$
|38,947
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(12,344
|)
|(12,889
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
|(12,219
|)
|(28,475
|)
|Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(16,071
|)
|$
|(2,417
|)
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(9,563
|)
|$
|(11,246
|)
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ (%)
|2025
|2024
|Δ (%)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|127,114
|$
|130,741
|(3
|)
|%
|$
|570,671
|$
|691,042
|(17
|)
|%
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|65,265
|72,373
|(10
|)
|283,521
|361,563
|(22
|)
|Royalty expense
|20,605
|20,623
|(0
|)
|92,381
|106,804
|(14
|)
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1,843
|2,192
|(16
|)
|9,689
|9,654
|0
|Cost of sales
|87,713
|95,188
|(8
|)
|385,591
|478,021
|(19
|)
|Gross profit
|39,401
|35,553
|11
|185,080
|213,021
|(13
|)
|Direct selling expenses
|15,519
|18,201
|(15
|)
|36,858
|40,105
|(8
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|32,325
|31,953
|1
|133,460
|132,840
|0
|Depreciation and amortization
|162
|117
|38
|544
|392
|39
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|48,006
|50,271
|(5
|)
|170,862
|173,337
|(1
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|(8,605
|)
|(14,718
|)
|(42
|)
|14,218
|39,684
|(64
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss from joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|32
|8
|300
|450
|302
|49
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(9
|)
|-
|nm
|(427
|)
|-
|nm
|Interest income
|163
|308
|(47
|)
|995
|841
|18
|Interest expense
|(69
|)
|(157
|)
|(56
|)
|(471
|)
|(1,095
|)
|(57
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(8,488
|)
|(14,559
|)
|(42
|)
|14,765
|39,732
|(63
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(3,168
|)
|(5,446
|)
|(42
|)
|4,894
|5,532
|(12
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(5,320
|)
|(9,113
|)
|(42
|)
|9,871
|34,200
|(71
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|280
|nm
|Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|$
|(5,320
|)
|$
|(9,113
|)
|(42
|)
|%
|$
|9,871
|$
|33,920
|(71
|)
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(5,320
|)
|$
|(9,113
|)
|(42
|)
|%
|$
|9,871
|$
|35,250
|(72
|)
|%
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|0.88
|$
|3.27
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic
|11,282
|11,008
|11,190
|10,781
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.47
|)
|$
|(0.83
|)
|$
|0.86
|$
|3.14
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|11,282
|11,008
|11,491
|11,226
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ bps
|2025
|2024
|Δ bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|-
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|51.4
|55.3
|390
|49.7
|52.3
|260
|Royalty expense
|16.2
|15.8
|(40
|)
|16.2
|15.5
|(70
|)
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1.4
|1.7
|30.0
|1.7
|1.4
|(30
|)
|Cost of sales
|69.0
|72.8
|380
|67.6
|69.2
|160
|Gross profit
|31.0
|27.2
|380
|32.4
|30.8
|160
|Direct selling expenses
|12.2
|13.9
|170
|6.4
|5.8
|(60
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|25.5
|24.5
|(100
|)
|23.4
|19.2
|(420
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|37.8
|38.5
|70
|29.9
|25.1
|(480
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|(6.8
|)
|(11.3
|)
|450
|2.5
|5.7
|(320
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss from joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|-
|(0.1
|)
|-
|Interest income
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|Interest expense
|-
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(6.7
|)
|(11.2
|)
|2.6
|5.7
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(2.5
|)
|(4.2
|)
|0.9
|0.8
|Net income (loss)
|(4.2
|)
|(7.0
|)
|1.7
|4.9
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|(4.2
|)
|%
|(7.0
|)
|%
|1.7
|%
|4.9
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|(4.2
|)
|%
|(7.0
|)
|%
|1.7
|%
|5.1
|%
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,320
|)
|$
|(9,113
|)
|$
|3,793
|$
|9,871
|$
|34,200
|$
|(24,329
|)
|Interest expense
|69
|157
|(88
|)
|471
|1,095
|(624
|)
|Interest income
|(163
|)
|(308
|)
|145
|(995
|)
|(841
|)
|(154
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(3,168
|)
|(5,446
|)
|2,278
|4,894
|5,532
|(638
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,005
|2,309
|(304
|)
|10,233
|10,046
|187
|EBITDA
|(6,577
|)
|(12,401
|)
|5,824
|24,474
|50,032
|(25,558
|)
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(32
|)
|(8
|)
|(24
|)
|(450
|)
|(302
|)
|(148
|)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,781
|2,255
|526
|10,913
|9,535
|1,378
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9
|-
|9
|427
|-
|427
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,819
|)
|$
|(10,154
|)
|$
|6,335
|$
|35,364
|$
|59,265
|$
|(23,901
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
|(3.0
|)
|%
|(7.8
|)
|%
|480 bps
|6.2
|%
|8.6
|%
|-240 bps
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|TTM net income
|$
|9,871
|$
|34,200
|$
|(24,329
|)
|Interest expense
|471
|1,095
|(624
|)
|Interest income
|(995
|)
|(841
|)
|(154
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|4,894
|5,532
|(638
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,233
|10,046
|187
|TTM EBITDA
|24,474
|50,032
|(25,558
|)
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(450
|)
|(302
|)
|(148
|)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|10,913
|9,535
|1,378
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|427
|-
|427
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|35,364
|$
|59,265
|$
|(23,901
|)
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
|6.2
|%
|8.6
|%
|-240 bps
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(5,320
|)
|$
|(9,113
|)
|$
|3,793
|$
|9,871
|$
|35,250
|$
|(25,379
|)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,781
|2,255
|526
|10,913
|9,535
|1,378
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|9
|-
|9
|427
|-
|427
|Tax impact of additional charges
|521
|(544
|)
|1,065
|(2,632
|)
|(2,225
|)
|(407
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(2,009
|)
|$
|(7,402
|)
|$
|5,393
|$
|18,579
|$
|42,560
|$
|(23,981
|)
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.66
|$
|3.95
|$
|(2.29
|)
|Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
|11,282
|11,008
|274
|11,190
|10,781
|409
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.62
|$
|3.79
|$
|(2.17
|)
|Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|11,282
|11,008
|274
|11,491
|11,226
|265
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q4
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q4
|Divisions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|Divisions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$118,040
|$118,233
|$118,855
|-0.2
|%
|-0.5
|%
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$461,937
|$570,018
|$580,687
|-19.0
|%
|-1.8
|%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
|48,806
|62,603
|73,272
|-22.0
|%
|-14.6
|%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up
|242,763
|313,679
|319,962
|-22.6
|%
|-2.0
|%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|56,229
|47,209
|35,312
|19.1
|%
|33.7
|%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|181,962
|215,521
|219,446
|-15.6
|%
|-1.8
|%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|13,005
|8,421
|10,272
|54.4
|%
|-18.0
|%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|37,212
|40,818
|41,279
|-8.8
|%
|-1.1
|%
|Costumes
|$9,074
|$12,508
|$8,541
|-27.5
|%
|46.4
|%
|Costumes
|$108,734
|$121,024
|$130,870
|-10.2
|%
|-7.5
|%
|Total
|$ 127,114
|$ 130,741
|$ 127,396
|-2.8
|%
|2.6
|%
|Total
|$ 570,671
|$ 691,042
|$ 711,557
|-17.4
|%
|-2.9
|%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q4
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q4
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|United States
|$86,155
|$93,468
|$96,304
|-7.8
|%
|-2.9
|%
|United States
|$416,605
|$545,013
|$557,865
|-23.6
|%
|-2.3
|%
|Europe
|25,504
|25,359
|17,988
|0.6
|%
|41.0
|%
|Europe
|81,379
|71,392
|76,464
|14.0
|%
|-6.6
|%
|Latin America
|8,849
|4,292
|4,434
|106.2
|%
|-3.2
|%
|Latin America
|36,421
|38,159
|32,024
|-4.6
|%
|19.2
|%
|Canada
|3,084
|4,257
|4,686
|-27.6
|%
|-9.2
|%
|Canada
|24,426
|20,983
|26,992
|16.4
|%
|-22.3
|%
|Asia
|1,388
|1,523
|2,140
|-8.9
|%
|-28.8
|%
|Asia
|4,982
|6,101
|8,543
|-18.3
|%
|-28.6
|%
|Australia & New Zealand
|1,228
|1,116
|1,486
|10.0
|%
|-24.9
|%
|Australia & New Zealand
|4,953
|7,409
|7,542
|-33.1
|%
|-1.8
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|906
|726
|358
|24.8
|%
|102.8
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|1,905
|1,985
|2,127
|-4.0
|%
|-6.7
|%
|Total
|$ 127,114
|$ 130,741
|$ 127,396
|-2.8
|%
|2.6
|%
|Total
|$ 570,671
|$ 691,042
|$ 711,557
|-17.4
|%
|-2.9
|%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q4
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q4
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|North America
|$89,239
|$97,725
|$100,990
|-8.7
|%
|-3.2
|%
|North America
|$441,031
|$565,996
|$584,857
|-22.1
|%
|-3.2
|%
|International
|37,875
|33,016
|26,406
|14.7
|%
|25.0
|%
|International
|129,640
|125,046
|126,700
|3.7
|%
|-1.3
|%
|Total
|$ 127,114
|$ 130,741
|$ 127,396
|-2.8
|%
|2.6
|%
|Total
|$ 570,671
|$ 691,042
|$ 711,557
|-17.4
|%
|-2.9
|%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q4
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q4
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change 2025 v 2024
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|United States
|$86,155
|$93,468
|$96,304
|-7.8
|%
|-2.9
|%
|United States
|$416,605
|$545,013
|$557,865
|-23.6
|%
|-2.3
|%
|Rest of World
|40,959
|37,273
|31,092
|9.9
|%
|19.9
|%
|Rest of World
|154,066
|146,029
|153,692
|5.5
|%
|-5.0
|%
|Total
|$ 127,114
|$ 130,741
|$ 127,396
|-2.8
|%
|2.6
|%
|Total
|$ 570,671
|$ 691,042
|$ 711,557
|-17.4
|%
|-2.9
|%
