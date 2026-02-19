Faith Love & Hope Tabernacle Scales Ministry Training Pathways For Leaders In The Mid-Atlantic And International Markets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Faith Love and Hope Tabernacle International Ministries, which provides oversight for the Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets, today announced the expansion of its mentorship and ministry training program. The initiative is designed for individuals who feel called to ministry and seek structured preparation before pursuing ordination or leadership.

The program now reaches across multiple states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia, with a focus on equipping aspiring leaders through a carefully sequenced curriculum. Participants will receive foundational teaching in deliverance, inner healing, prophetic development, and pastoral training. Upon completion of the required classes, each participant receives a certificate of completion. Candidates who fulfill the program and demonstrate readiness may also be considered for ordination and covering under the ministry's leadership.

Meeting a Growing Need for Preparation

Across many communities and countries, individuals report sensing a call to ministry but lacking access to training pathways that emphasize accountability and holistic preparation. The Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets addresses this gap by offering mentorship that prioritizes both spiritual and practical readiness.

“Many individuals sense a call to ministry but lack the structured preparation necessary to serve with maturity and accountability,” said Apostle Carolyn Fields, overseer of Faith Love and Hope Tabernacle.“This program provides a clear and guided process, ensuring that participants are grounded in both personal healing and biblical training before stepping into leadership roles.”

The School emphasizes that ordination should not be approached as a simple title but as the culmination of discernment, character development, and demonstrated maturity.

Deliverance and Inner Healing as the Foundation

A distinguishing feature of the program is the integration of deliverance and inner healing at the outset. Leaders at the School believe that personal wholeness is essential before assuming public ministry responsibilities. Classes in this area provide participants with tools to address personal struggles, develop resilience, and build integrity in their leadership.

By beginning with inner healing, the program underscores that ministry readiness requires more than academic knowledge. It requires alignment with our creator and between personal life and public service, ensuring that future leaders enter ministry with stability and accountability. It requires a relationship with the Lord, with clear evidence of the demonstration and operation of His Spirit.

The Training Curriculum

After completing the foundational modules in deliverance and healing, participants move through a series of classes in four core areas:

-Prophetic Ministry: Instruction on biblical principles of prophecy, discernment, and responsibility. The development of a Prophet

-Pastoral Preparation: Training in leadership, community engagement, and church governance.

-Intercession and Spiritual Warfare: Building effective strategies in prayer, advocacy, and spiritual resilience.

-Mentorship and Practice: Guided practice with oversight from experienced ministry leaders.

This combination of academic teaching and mentored practice is designed to give participants both knowledge and real-world application.

Certificate and Pathway to Ordination

Upon fulfilling class requirements, each student receives a certificate of completion. This credential demonstrates that the participant has completed the structured program.

Graduates who show maturity, integrity, and discernment may be considered for ordination and covering by ministry leadership. The School clarifies that ordination is not automatic; it is determined based on completion of requirements and discernment by leadership. This ensures that ordination reflects both achievement and readiness.

Serving Mid-Atlantic Communities

The Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets currently operates with a regional focus, serving communities in:

-Johnstown and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

-Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

-Baltimore, Maryland

-New Jersey and Virginia

Higher Dimensions Schools are also all online. Our classes are online, national, international, and global. You can sign up for classes from anywhere in the world. .

By concentrating on these areas, the School seeks to prepare leaders who will serve diverse communities across the Mid-Atlantic and the whole world.

Accessibility and Next Steps

Those interested in the program are encouraged to visit the School's website, , for program information, enrollment details, and class requirements. Tuition and costs are available directly on the website.

Voices from Leadership

“The certificate confirms their completion of structured preparation, and ordination may follow as leadership discerns readiness,” said Apostle Fields.

This dual focus on healing and training reflects the ministry's commitment to preparing leaders who are equipped not only in knowledge but also in character.

Broader Context: Why Structured Training Matters

Within many faith communities, questions of preparation and accountability are gaining prominence. Leaders are increasingly aware that rapid ordination without proper mentoring can leave individuals unprepared for the challenges of ministry. Programs like the Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets address this concern by providing a deliberate, sequenced process for ministry development.

Structured training ensures that:

-Participants are equipped with both theological understanding, practical and spiritual skills.

-Leaders entering ministry do so with a foundation of personal healing and accountability.

-Communities receive leadership that has been carefully prepared, rather than hastily advanced.

-Moving in the gifts and being led by the Spirit of the Lord is exercised with the teacher by students.

This structured model serves as both a safeguard and a preparation tool, ensuring that emerging leaders are ready to serve responsibly.

Program Goals and Impact

The Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets identifies three primary goals:

-Preparation of Emerging Leaders: giving aspiring ministers a clear pathway to readiness.

-Strengthening of Communities All Around the World: by sending out leaders who are equipped to serve responsibly.

-Sustainability of Leadership: ensuring long-term integrity and stability in the Spirit to do ministry.

Participants who complete the program often go on to serve in churches, prayer ministries, or community initiatives, using the training they received to build up their local contexts.

How the Program Operates

The School operates through a combination of teaching sessions, mentorship relationships, and practical ministry opportunities. Classes are typically scheduled in cohorts, allowing participants to progress together through the program.

While class structure may vary by region, all participants move through the foundational deliverance and healing modules before entering advanced training. Mentorship is emphasized as a critical component, giving each participant a guide throughout the process.

Ensuring Integrity in Ministry

Faith, Love, and Hope Tabernacle emphasizes that ordination and covering are not simply academic outcomes but spiritual responsibilities. By requiring both coursework and leadership discernment, the ministry seeks to ensure that only those who demonstrate readiness are advanced into formal roles.

This dual-layer approach, certificate completion plus leadership discernment, reflects a balance of accountability and opportunity.

A Regional Approach to Training

By serving multiple states in the Mid-Atlantic, the School ensures that participants from different communities can access preparation without needing to relocate. This regional presence reflects the School's commitment to accessibility while maintaining standards of integrity.

We offer the same advantage to those who are International through our online classes.

Looking Ahead

As the School continues to expand, leaders anticipate increased enrollment from across the Mid-Atlantic. Plans include refining class delivery models, expanding mentorship opportunities, and continuing to emphasize deliverance and healing as essential prerequisites.

About Faith, Love, and Hope Tabernacle International Ministries / Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets

Faith, Love, and Hope Tabernacle International Ministries provides spiritual oversight for the Higher Dimensions School of the Prophets. The School offers mentorship and structured training in prophetic ministry, intercession, spiritual warfare, and deliverance. Participants who complete required courses receive certificates of completion, and graduates may be considered for ordination and covering upon leadership discernment. The School currently serves communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. We offer the same opportunity online to all other states and countries.