Kerala Govt Extends Bar Hours To Midnight, Congress Stages Protest

The Block Congress Committee (BCC) in Palakkad, Kerala, on Thursday staged a protest against the state government's decision to extend bar operating hours.

The Kerala government has approved a two-hour extension in the working hours of bars, beer and wine parlours across the state. Following the new order, these establishments will now be permitted to operate from 10 am until midnight in Kerala.

During the demonstration, party workers symbolically poured liquor and burned an effigy of Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh, alleging corruption in the decision.

Congress Alleges Corruption in Decision

Further, District Congress Committee (DCC) president A Thankappan inaugurated the protest and claimed that the extension of bar timings was the result of a bribe deal between bar owners and the Excise Minister. He added that while the government restricts the use of loudspeakers in places of worship after 10 pm, it shows "special consideration" towards bars, exposing "clear corruption." (ANI)

