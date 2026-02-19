Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 76: Ranveer Singh Starrer Makes Huge Earnings Even After Releasing On OTT

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 76: 'Dhurandhar,' starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and directed by Aditya Dhar, has created box office history

According to a Koimoi report, the spy-action thriller "Dhurandhar," which released on December 5, 2025, collected a net collection of ₹894.49 crore after a 70-day run in India. Interestingly, despite its OTT release, the film maintained its hold in theatres, becoming the most-watched Bollywood film of the post-pandemic era, with a total footfall of 36 million.

The film was released only in the Hindi belt, yet it became the first and only Bollywood film to join the 800 crore club. It also surpassed the Hindi version of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" (836.09 crore Hindi) to become the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. Made on a budget of approximately ₹225 crore, the film earned a profit (ROI) of ₹669.49 crore, making it a mega-blockbuster.

Dhurandhar performed exceptionally well worldwide. The film grossed ₹1354.84 crore worldwide, with ₹299.35 crore coming from overseas. It became Bollywood's second-highest-grossing film, behind only "Dangal" (₹2059.04 crore).



Dhurandhar holds a total of 28 major records at the Indian and worldwide level, which are as follows: -

Longest trending Indian film on BookMyShow for 59+ days.

Highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.

The highest grossing film in the history of Hindi cinema.

The first and only Bollywood film to join the 800 crore club.

Worldwide the second highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Third highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office.

Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film in India and worldwide.

Akshaye Khanna's highest grosser film.

R. Madhavan's highest-grossing film.

Arjun Rampal's biggest box office hit. Sanjay Dutt's highest-grossing film in India and worldwide.



Director Aditya Dhar's biggest grosser till date.

The highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 in India and worldwide.

Highest-grossing Hindi film in its second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh weeks.

The highest grossing adult certificate film of Indian cinema.

4th highest grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

The second most watched Indian film of the post-pandemic era (36 million footfalls).

7th fastest entry into the 300 crore club in Bollywood (all time).

4th fastest entry into the ₹400 crore club (all time).

Fastest Bollywood film to enter the ₹500 crore club (15 days).

Fastest Bollywood film to reach ₹1000 crore worldwide.

The first Bollywood film to earn ₹10 crore+ for 28 consecutive days.

Ranveer Singh's career's biggest opening day (₹28.60 crore).

Hindi cinema's biggest second weekend collection (₹46.60 crore).

Biggest second week in Hindi cinema history (₹61.50 crore).

Biggest second Sunday (₹58.20 crore).

Highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America ($20.65 million). Highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in overseas markets.

Now waiting for the sequel of 'Dhurandhar', 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

The film faced considerable negativity before its release, but has since become one of Hindi cinema's biggest successes. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.