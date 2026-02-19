US-Iran Tensions: Trump Says Next 10 Days Will Show Whether United States Takes It A 'Step Further' Or Makes A Deal
President Donald Trump on Thursday stated that the next 10 days will show whether the U.S.-Iran tussle escalates or a deal is struck.
“Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we're going to make a deal. You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days,” President Trump said during an address at a Board of Peace event.
The President also recalled that the B-2 bombers went into Iran last year and decimated the country's nuclear potential.“And when it did, when it decimated that, all of a sudden we had peace in the Middle East,” he added.
