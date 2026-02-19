Promoting Hindi To Unite The Entire Country, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Hindi Important for Communication, National Unity

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the Hindi language was very important for communication and by promoting it, the government aims to unite the entire country. He said that to further promote Hindi along with local languages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chosen Agartala to address the Northern, Eastern and North-Eastern Regions Joint Regional Rajbhasha Sammelan at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala on Friday (February 20). "He (Amit Shah) wants such programmes to be held in Agartala. Participants from East India and North East India have come here. We are also waiting for this. The Home Minister will also deliver a speech. The Hindi language is very important for communication. In Tripura also, Hindi is an easy language, and the majority of people can use it. Keeping Hindi at the forefront, we want to unite the entire country," Saha said.

He said that everyone has their own language, and Hindi is a language that is used by almost everyone. "And the root is Sanskrit. The majority of languages have a connection with Sanskrit. I want to thank PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

CM Attends AI Summit, Praises PM's Vision

Speaking about the AI Summit, Saha said, "I was invited to attend the AI Summit there. Yesterday, I went to attend a dinner programme. During the dinner, I was joined by many foreign delegates who came to participate in the AI Summit. I also held discussions with them. I also met Union Ministers and Chief Ministers. It feels really good after attending it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is always eager about AI."

He said that in the coming days, all departments will use AI, and in the recently concluded budget, AI was also included. "I believe that in the coming days, India will become a global platform for AI. AI is necessary for all of us," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)