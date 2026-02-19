Beth Mooney Surpasses Meg Lanning As Australia's Top T20I Run-Scorer

Mooney Creates T20I History

Veteran Australia Women's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney has surpassed former captain Meg Lanning to become the leading run-getter for her country in T20Is. Mooney achieved this historic feat during the second T20I of the three-match series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India at the Manuka Oval on Thursday.

After scoring 46 runs, Mooney surpassed legendary Meg Lanning to become the highest run-getter for Australia in T20Is. The wicketkeeper-batter has 3,432 runs in 114 matches and 108 innings at an average of 41.85. Mooney has slammed two centuries and 27 half-centuries. Lanning, who is now second, has amassed 3405 runs in 132 matches and 121 innings at an average of 36.61. The former Australian captain notched up two centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Australia Levels Series with 19-Run Win

Meanwhile, a comprehensive all-round bowling performance helped Australia Women secure a 19-run victory over India Women in the second T20I. The hosts outclassed the visitors with both bat and ball to take control of the contest and level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Australia's Innings

Australian opener Georgia Voll was named Player of the Match for stitching a century with Beth Mooney and scoring 88 runs in the match. After being asked to bat first, a brilliant knock by opener Georgia Voll (88 off 57 balls, with 11 fours and one six) guided Australia to post a challenging score of 163/5 in 20 overs. For India, Renuka Singh Thakur (1/27) and Arundhati Reddy (2/30) were among the wicket-takers.

India's Chase

Chasing 164, Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana stitched a 57-run partnership for the first wicket. Verma departed after scoring 29 off 23 balls, with five fours. Mandhana made 31 off 24 balls, with four boundaries. Both failed to convert their starts.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur got out on 36 off 30 balls, with five fours. Jemimah Rodrigues (4), Amanjot Kaur (3) and Deepti Sharma's two-ball duck had a forgetful day as India made 144/9 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 19 runs.

With the ball, Ashleigh Gardner (3/22) picked up a three-wicket haul. Kim Garth (2/16), Annabel Sutherland (2/18), and captain Sophie Molineux (2/37) scalped two wickets apiece in Australia's 19-run victory.

Earlier, the Women in Blue won the opening T20I by 21 runs (DLS Method) on February 15 in Sydney. The final match of the series will be held on February 21 at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide (ANI)

