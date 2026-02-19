South Africa's Marizanne Kapp To Miss Pakistan Odis With Illness

South Africa Women's all-rounder Marizanne Kapp will miss the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to illness, the Proteas Women said on Thursday.

The three-match ODI series, scheduled from February 22 to March 1, will see South Africa host Pakistan as part of the ICC Women's One-Day Championship cycle. However, the hosts will be without one of their most experienced campaigners.

Setback for Proteas, Maiden Call-up for Cowling

"Proteas Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's Championship One-Day International series against Pakistan, scheduled from 22 February - 01 March, due to illness," the Proteas Women wrote on X.

Kapp's absence is a significant setback for the Proteas, given her role as a senior all-rounder who contributes crucial runs in the middle order and provides control with the ball. In her place, South Africa Women have handed a maiden national call-up to promising all-rounder Fay Cowling. The former SA Under-19 Women standout impressed selectors during last month's national training camp in Tshwane, earning an opportunity at the senior level.

Details from Proteas Women's Statement

"Kapp experienced discomfort shortly after completing her spell during the first innings of the third T20 International in Benoni on Monday. Following further medical assessments, the Proteas Women's medical team has opted to rest her as a precaution," the statement said.

"All-rounder and former SA U19 Women standout Fay Cowling has received her maiden national call-up after impressing at last month's national training camp in Tshwane," it added.

Wolvaardt to Lead the Side

No. 1 Women's ODI batter Laura Wolvaardt, who led the Proteas Women to the 2025 World Cup final, will continue to lead the side following impressive centuries against Ireland in the ODI series, before which she smashed her second T20I ton against the same opponent.

South Africa Women's Updated ODI Squad:

Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Fay Cowling, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Faye Tunnicliffe. (ANI)

