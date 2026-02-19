MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto Stock Exchange, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc., The View from the C-Suite

February 19, 2026 2:05 PM EST | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - George Ogilvie, Chief Executive Officer, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ("Arizona Sonoran Copper Company" or the "Company") (TSX: ASCU), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.



The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX: ASCU)

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company is a copper exploration and development company with a 100% interest in the brownfield Cactus Project. The Project, on privately held land, contains a large-scale porphyry copper resource and a recent 2025 PFS proposes an open pit copper mine with robust economic returns. Cactus is a lower risk copper developer benefitting from a State-led permitting process, in place infrastructure, highways and rail lines at its doorstep and onsite permitted water access. The Company's objective is to develop Cactus and become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs, that could generate robust returns and provide a long-term sustainable and responsible operation for the community, investors and all stakeholders. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

