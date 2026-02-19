Prokudin Denies Information About Enemy's Remote Mining Of Kherson-Mykolaiv Highway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he stated this during a television broadcast while commenting on social media reports claiming that Russian Molniya drones were allegedly dropping anti-personnel mines onto the Mykolaiv-Kherson highway, creating logistical problems in the south.

"We have no information about such incidents specifically on this highway. At the moment, this road is passable and has been passable, so this is probably disinformation," Prokudin noted.

At the same time, he stressed that in the Kherson region, Russians regularly use remote mining, scattering petal mines over residential neighborhoods. Such anti-personnel mines have repeatedly been recorded in places where people walk every day – near hospitals, shops, residential buildings, and roads. As Prokudin emphasized, these munitions are barely noticeable, creating a serious threat to civilians.

According to him, explosive ordnance disposal teams promptly inspect such areas, remove, and destroy these mines. However, due to the regularity of such incidents, the danger to civilians remains high.

Prokudin also explained that the main purpose of anti-drone nets is to stop Russian drones, which may also carry "petal" mines. He said they are effective, as only those nets that have proven their effectiveness are used in the region to protect against enemy UAVs.

"First and foremost, we have maximally covered the needs of the military for such nets and have also protected critical infrastructure, hospitals, and other important facilities. We are now actively working on protecting logistical routes," he added.

According to him, more than 100 kilometers of roads have already been covered with anti-drone nets, and this work is ongoing.

As previously reported, the enemy uses cluster munitions against residential areas of Kherson and remotely mines the city's streets and coastal zones from drones, primarily harming civilians.

Anti-drone nets have been installed along the Kherson–Mykolaiv highway.

