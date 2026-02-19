Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline 2026: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Alkermes, Teva Pharma, Biocorrx, Inc., Adial Pharma, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS

(MENAFN- GetNews)
Las Vega (Nevada), United States //- As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
“Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alcohol Use Disorder Market.
The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
Some of the key takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Alcohol Use Disorder Key players such as - Pear Therapeutics, Cybin, Lohocla Research, BioXcel Therapeutics, Pop Test Oncology, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Kinnov Therapeutics, MediciNova, Adial Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Alcohol Use Disorder treatment
Alcohol Use Disorder Emerging therapies such as - P ear-009, CYB003, Nezavist, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, ASP8062, KT 110, Ibudilast, AD04, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Alcohol Use Disorder market in the coming years.
In February 2025, A Phase II placebo-controlled trial suggests that a once-weekly injection of semaglutide may help reduce alcohol cravings and decrease alcohol consumption in individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (NCT05520775), the nine-week study found that nearly 40% of participants receiving semaglutide reported a noticeable reduction in overall alcohol cravings.
In November 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expanding coverage to a wider array of genotype combinations identified through its proprietary genetic test used for the targeted treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with its lead investigational therapy, AD04. In the same month, the company also shared positive topline results from a pharmacokinetics (PK) study of AD04. These findings will help refine the design parameters for the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial of the drug.
In August 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Boudicca to support the development of technical and regulatory strategies for its companion diagnostic genetic test.
In July 2024, The US FDA approved the IND application for the CMND-100 oral capsule, allowing the company to commence a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the US for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Additionally, Clearmind Medicine formed a strategic partnership with JS First Sdn. Bhd. to identify global manufacturers and distributors for its MEAI-based alcohol substitute beverages, supporting its international expansion. In June 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals published the previously reported findings from its Phase III ONWARD study in the *European Journal of Internal Medicine*.
Alcohol Use Disorder Overview
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic and relapsing condition characterized by an inability to control or limit alcohol consumption despite its negative consequences on physical health, mental well-being, and social functioning. It is considered a spectrum disorder, with varying degrees of severity ranging from mild to severe.
Some of the key companies in the Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Alcohol Use Disorder are - Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BioCorRx, Inc., Adial Pharmaceuticals, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Ethypharm, Omeros Corporation, Montisera Ltd., and others
Emerging Alcohol Use Disorder Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
Pear-009: Pear Therapeutics
CYB003: Cybin
Nezavist: Lohocla Research
BXCL501: BioXcel Therapeutics
PT150: Pop Test Oncology
DCR-AUD: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
ASP8062: Astellas Pharma
KT 110: Kinnov Therapeutics
Ibudilast: MediciNova
AD04: Adial Pharmaceuticals
Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Market Drivers
Increasing Awareness
Increasing research and development
Initiative taken by market players
Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Market Barriers
Less Treatment Utilization
Side Effects of The Current Therapies
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
