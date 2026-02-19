Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline 2026: Latest FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, And Emerging Therapies Assessment By Delveinsight Alkermes, Teva Pharma, Biocorrx, Inc., Adial Pharma, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS

“Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Insight, 2026" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alcohol Use Disorder Market.

The Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Alcohol Use Disorder Pipeline Report:

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Alcohol Use Disorder treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Alcohol Use Disorder Key players such as - Pear Therapeutics, Cybin, Lohocla Research, BioXcel Therapeutics, Pop Test Oncology, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Kinnov Therapeutics, MediciNova, Adial Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing therapies for the Alcohol Use Disorder treatment



Alcohol Use Disorder Emerging therapies such as - P ear-009, CYB003, Nezavist, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, ASP8062, KT 110, Ibudilast, AD04, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Alcohol Use Disorder market in the coming years.

In February 2025, A Phase II placebo-controlled trial suggests that a once-weekly injection of semaglutide may help reduce alcohol cravings and decrease alcohol consumption in individuals with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Conducted by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (NCT05520775), the nine-week study found that nearly 40% of participants receiving semaglutide reported a noticeable reduction in overall alcohol cravings.

In November 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals has received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expanding coverage to a wider array of genotype combinations identified through its proprietary genetic test used for the targeted treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) with its lead investigational therapy, AD04. In the same month, the company also shared positive topline results from a pharmacokinetics (PK) study of AD04. These findings will help refine the design parameters for the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial of the drug.

In August 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals has partnered with Boudicca to support the development of technical and regulatory strategies for its companion diagnostic genetic test. In July 2024, The US FDA approved the IND application for the CMND-100 oral capsule, allowing the company to commence a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in the US for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Additionally, Clearmind Medicine formed a strategic partnership with JS First Sdn. Bhd. to identify global manufacturers and distributors for its MEAI-based alcohol substitute beverages, supporting its international expansion. In June 2024, Adial Pharmaceuticals published the previously reported findings from its Phase III ONWARD study in the *European Journal of Internal Medicine*.

Alcohol Use Disorder Overview

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic and relapsing condition characterized by an inability to control or limit alcohol consumption despite its negative consequences on physical health, mental well-being, and social functioning. It is considered a spectrum disorder, with varying degrees of severity ranging from mild to severe.

Alcohol Use Disorder pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Products have been categorized under various Molecule types



Key companies developing therapies for Alcohol Use Disorder are - Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., BioCorRx, Inc., Adial Pharmaceuticals, ADDEX THERAPEUTICS, Kinnov Therapeutics, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Ethypharm, Omeros Corporation, Montisera Ltd., and others

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Alcohol Use Disorder Treatment.

Alcohol Use Disorder key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Alcohol Use Disorder Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Alcohol Use Disorder market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Increasing Awareness

Increasing research and development Initiative taken by market players

Less Treatment Utilization Side Effects of The Current Therapies

Coverage: Global

Key Alcohol Use Disorder Companies: Pear Therapeutics, Cybin, Lohocla Research, BioXcel Therapeutics, Pop Test Oncology, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Kinnov Therapeutics, MediciNova, Adial Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Alcohol Use Disorder Therapies: Pear-009, CYB003, Nezavist, BXCL501, PT150, DCR-AUD, ASP8062, KT 110, Ibudilast, AD04, and others

Alcohol Use Disorder Therapeutic Assessment: Alcohol Use Disorder current marketed and Alcohol Use Disorder emerging therapies Alcohol Use Disorder Market Dynamics: Alcohol Use Disorder market drivers and Alcohol Use Disorder market barriers

