Former NASA Executive Jose Garcia Debuts The Adventures Of Super Sergie, A Science Fiction Novel About A Spacefaring Cat

Jose GarciaRetired aerospace leader draws on decades of space operations experience to inspire a middle-grade adventure combining science, imagination, and a heroic feline.

Houston, TX - February 19, 2026 - Jose Garcia, a retired NASA executive with over thirty years of experience in aerospace operations, has published The Adventures of Super Sergie, a science fiction novel for middle-grade and young adult readers. The story follows Sergie, a rescued domestic cat, whose life intersects with NASA missions during the late 2020s.

The novel traces Sergie's progression from a domestic rescue to participation in space operations. Exposure to an unidentified lunar material results in changes that grant him heightened perception and stealth capabilities. These abilities allow Sergie to perform tasks including satellite repairs and mission-critical interventions. The narrative explores themes such as human-animal collaboration, adaptation to extreme environments, and the ethical and operational considerations of advanced scientific research.

The Adventures of Super Sergie is targeted primarily at readers ages 12–18, with secondary appeal for adults. It incorporates realistic depictions of mission planning, orbital mechanics, and operational procedures, while presenting a narrative accessible to younger audiences. Key characters include Joe, a mission planner, and Elisa, a researcher, who guide Sergie through increasingly complex missions and scientific challenges.

Garcia's professional experience informs the technical credibility of the novel. Born and raised in Texas, he earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Houston and an MBA from the Naval Postgraduate School. He served four years in the U.S. Navy as an aviation fire control technician specializing in electronics and radar systems for F-4 aircraft. Garcia spent thirty-three years at NASA, beginning as an intern at NASA's Johnson Space Center and retiring as the Procurement Director. The character of Sergie is based on his own cat, while the human characters draw inspiration from his family. Although inspired by Garcia's NASA career, the book is a work of fiction and is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by NASA.

The Adventures of Super Sergie is scheduled for publication in 2026 and will be available at major book retailers and online platforms.

About Jose Garcia

Jose Garcia is a retired NASA director and former Navy electronics specialist. He resides in Texas with his wife, Elda Garcia. The Adventures of Super Sergie is his first published work of fiction.

Disclaimer

The Adventures of Super Sergie is a work of fiction. While the novel includes realistic elements of space operations, the events, characters, and abilities depicted are fictional. Descriptions of NASA procedures and mission activities are intended for narrative purposes and do not represent official guidance, endorsements, or practices. Readers should not interpret the novel as professional advice in aerospace, scientific research, or animal handling.