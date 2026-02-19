Shanghai Film Infinity Reports Renewed Surge In Viewership For YAO-Chinese Folktales 2, Surpassing 65 Million Views On Bilibili

MENAFN - GetNews)Shanghai Film Infinity today announced a renewed surge in audience engagement for YAO-Chinese Folktales 2, the animated anthology jointly produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio, Shanghai Film Infinity, Bilibili, and Chen Liao Studio.

Since its January 1 release, the series has surpassed 65.22 million cumulative views on Bilibili, its exclusive streaming platform, and attracted more than 6.75 million followers as of press time. According to Shanghai Film Infinity, the data reflects sustained user growth and continued viewing momentum beyond the initial launch window.

Measurable Growth and Sustained Platform Engagement

Shanghai Film Infinity stated that viewership trends indicate steady daily traffic increases rather than a short-lived premiere spike. Platform engagement metrics - including comments, reposts, and user-generated derivative content - have remained consistently active throughout the release cycle.

The company noted that the nine-episode anthology format has encouraged repeat viewership, contributing to ongoing online discussion and extended digital visibility.

YAO-Chinese Folktales 2 builds on the foundation established by the franchise's first season, which previously received international festival recognition and strong domestic reception. The current performance demonstrates continued audience retention across seasons, according to the company.

Franchise Expansion and Commercial Continuity

The YAO-Chinese Folktales is jointly developed and produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio, Shanghai Film Infinity, Bilibili, and Chen Liao Studio, integrating legacy animation expertise with digital distribution capabilities and contemporary creative production.

As the IP developer and operator, Shanghai Film Infinity oversees the full development cycle, including creative incubation, production coordination, brand management, and commercial expansion.

The franchise previously expanded into feature-length animation with Nobody, which generated RMB 1.719 billion at the mainland China box office and secured releases in multiple overseas markets. According to the company, the renewed digital performance of YAO-Chinese Folktales 2 reinforces the IP's cross-platform resilience and long-term commercial potential.

Creative Positioning Supporting Continued Interest

While the present announcement centers on measurable audience performance, Shanghai Film Infinity noted that the anthology's creative positioning has contributed to sustained engagement.

The series draws inspiration from classical Chinese literature and mythology, including Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio, The Peony Pavilion, and Classic of Mountains and Seas, reinterpreted through contemporary animation techniques.

According to the company, this integration of culturally rooted storytelling with experimental visual formats has supported continued audience discussion and long-tail viewing behavior.

Outlook

Shanghai Film Infinity stated it will continue expanding the YAO-Chinese Folktales IP through diversified content development and international outreach initiatives.

The company views the current performance of YAO-Chinese Folktales 2 not only as a measurable commercial milestone, but also as an indicator of sustained demand for premium short-form animation content in the digital era.