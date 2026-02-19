New Dystopian Thriller Historian Of The Wasteland Explores The Cost Of Power, Memory, And Survival In A Post-Apocalyptic World

MENAFN - GetNews) Author Alicia Rice Releases First Installment in Ambitious Sci-Fi Series

Lawrenceville, GA - February 19, 2026 - Author Alicia Rice announces the release of Historian of the Wasteland: Book One, a gripping dystopian thriller that blends post-apocalyptic survival, political intrigue, and morally complex factions into a haunting exploration of humanity's darkest ambitions.

Set thousands of years after a manufactured catastrophe reshaped civilization, Historian of the Wasteland follows Elara, a lone historian who uncovers classified military records revealing the truth behind the apocalypse. What she discovers threatens not only the fragile human settlements struggling to survive but also the powerful Lamia Supremum - an evolved, intelligent undead faction determined to control the future.







As Elara pieces together the origins of Project Ignis - a bioweapon designed to enhance humanity that instead unleashed devastation - she becomes the most hunted person in the wasteland. Caught between purgers, mergers, and the calculating Supremum, she must decide whether the knowledge she carries will save what remains of humanity... or destroy it completely.

“This story began as a strange, vivid dream,” Rice says.“But as I wrote, it became a deeper exploration of memory, power, and what defines humanity when civilization collapses. At its core, this isn't just a survival story. It's about the consequences of ambition and the resilience of the human spirit.”

Historian of the Wasteland distinguishes itself within the dystopian genre by introducing a chilling evolution of the undead: not mindless monsters, but strategic, adaptive beings capable of reason, hierarchy, and long-term planning. The novel explores complex moral territory, challenging readers to reconsider the boundaries between enemy and ally and between human and post-human.

Book Highlights:



A layered post-apocalyptic world set 500 years after the outbreak

Intelligent undead antagonists with structured leadership

Competing human factions with conflicting survival ideologies

Themes of scientific ethics, memory, leadership, and redemption The beginning of a planned multi-book series

The novel is available now in Kindle eBook format on Amazon and in paperback through Lulu, with expanded distribution forthcoming.

Book Details

Kindle eBook | $2.99: Available on Amazon

Paperback | $12.99: Available on Lulu

About the Author

Alicia Rice is a multi-genre writer whose work explores resilience, identity, and moral complexity in extreme environments. Known for immersive world-building and emotionally driven narratives, Rice writes stories that challenge readers to confront uncomfortable truths about power, ambition, and survival. Historian of the Wasteland marks the first installment in her ambitious post-apocalyptic series.

