Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Size To Reach USD 1.81 Billion By 2031 As EPA/DHA Demand And Infant Nutrition Applications Accelerate Growth

"Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a detailed analysis of the fish oil omega-3 market, highlighting market size expansion, industry trends, competitive positioning, and long-term forecast through 2031.

Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Forecast and Growth Outlook

The global fish oil omega-3 market size is projected to increase from USD 1.19 billion in 2026 to USD 1.81 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The latest fish oil omega-3 market forecast reflects rising demand for high-purity EPA and DHA concentrates, expanding applications in infant nutrition, and growing awareness of cardiovascular and cognitive health benefits.

The fish oil omega-3 industry is evolving beyond traditional dietary supplements, with pharmaceutical-grade EPA, functional food fortification, and aquaculture reformulation contributing to steady fish oil omega-3 market growth. Manufacturers are investing in advanced purification technologies to enhance product quality, bioavailability, and regulatory compliance.

Key Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Trends Driving Expansion

Prescription-Grade EPA Adoption for Cardiovascular Health

One of the most influential fish oil omega-3 market trends is the growing clinical adoption of high-dose EPA for triglyceride management and cardiovascular risk reduction. Cardiology guidelines increasingly recommend purified EPA concentrates, particularly for patients already on statins. Manufacturers are focusing on ≥96% EPA purity levels, creating higher-margin pharmaceutical-grade offerings. This shift strengthens the clinical revenue base of the fish oil omega-3 market while supporting long-term prescription-based demand alongside over-the-counter supplements.

Expanding Infant Nutrition Applications

The fish oil omega-3 market size growth is also supported by the expanding use of DHA in infant nutrition. DHA is widely recognized for its role in brain and visual development, making it a critical ingredient in infant formula. Stringent regulatory standards and quality requirements in infant nutrition are driving demand for highly purified and contaminant-free omega-3 oils. This application segment continues to contribute significantly to the overall fish oil omega-3 market share.

Growth in Functional Foods and Beverages

Consumer demand is shifting toward convenient, fortified food and beverage formats. Brands are incorporating EPA and DHA into ready-to-drink dairy beverages, plant-based drinks, yogurts, and nutrition bars. Flavor-masking technologies and improved bioavailability are enabling broader integration of omega-3 ingredients across categories. This diversification supports sustained fish oil omega-3 market growth forecast to 2031, especially in the functional food and beverage segment.

Emergence of Supercritical CO2 Purification Facilities

Supercritical CO2 purification hubs in Chile and Peru are strengthening the global supply chain for pharmaceutical-grade fish oil. These facilities eliminate solvent residues and produce highly concentrated omega-3 oils that command premium pricing. By ensuring high purity and compliance with international standards, these purification centers enhance supply stability and profitability within the fish oil omega-3 industry, reinforcing the upward fish oil omega-3 market forecast.

Aquafeed Reformulation to Maintain Omega-3 Levels in Salmon

Aquaculture reformulations are influencing upstream demand for crude fish oil. Norwegian feed companies are redesigning salmon diets to maintain 2–2.5 grams of EPA/DHA per 100 grams of fillet, despite reduced marine oil inclusion. This reformulation trend ensures high-omega-3 seafood for consumers while supporting steady raw material demand in the broader fish oil omega-3 market.

Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type



EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid)

By Species



Anchovy

Cod Liver

Salmon

Tuna Other Species

By Application



Dietary Supplements

Infant Nutrition

Functional Food and Beverage Other Applications

By End User



Adults

Geriatric Children

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape in the Fish Oil Omega-3 Industry

Key players shaping the global Fish Oil Omega-3 Market share include:



BASF SE

Pelagia AS

DSM-Firmenich

Olvea Group Croda International plc

These companies are focusing on purification technologies, sustainable sourcing, regulatory compliance, and product innovation to strengthen their position in both pharmaceutical and dietary supplement segments.

Conclusion: Fish Oil Omega-3 Market Forecast to 2031

The fish oil omega-3 market forecast to 2031 indicates robust and sustained expansion driven by prescription-grade EPA adoption, infant nutrition demand, and functional food integration. Advances in purification, sustainable aquaculture practices, and regulatory alignment are strengthening the industry's long-term outlook. With rising consumer awareness of omega-3 benefits and expanding therapeutic applications, the fish oil omega-3 market size and share are expected to grow steadily. Companies that invest in high-purity production, diversified applications, and global compliance strategies are well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving Fish Oil Omega-3 Industry landscape.

