Ramadan 2026: Elevate Your Festive Table With These Four Recipes

Celebrate the spirit of the season with a vibrant selection of Ramadan-ready recipes that pair the healing power of superfoods with refreshing seafood and sweet treats.

Exotic moringa and turmeric coconut curry

Ingredients:



1 tsp turmeric powder (for that golden glow)

1 tbsp Moringa powder (stirred in at the end to preserve nutrients)

1 tsp Cumin seeds

1 tsp Ground coriander

1⁄2 tsp Chili flakes (optional)

1 Onion, finely diced

3 cloves Garlic, minced

1 tbsp Fresh ginger, grated

1 stalk Lemongrass, bruised (or zest of 1 lime)

1 can (400ml) Full-fat coconut milk

1 cup Vegetable broth

2 cups Vegetables (Sweet potato cubes, chickpeas, or spinach work best)

1 tbsp Coconut oil

Juice of half a lime Fresh cilantro for garnish

How to do it:

Heat the coconut oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds until they sizzle, then add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Cook until the onion is translucent and fragrant.Add the turmeric powder, coriander, and chili flakes. Stir for about 30 seconds. This "blooms" the turmeric in the oil, which helps release its flavor and health benefits.Add your main vegetables (like sweet potato) and stir to coat in the spices. Pour in the coconut milk and broth. Add the lemongrass stalk. Bring to a gentle simmer, cover, and cook for 15–20 minutes until the veggies are tender.

Once the curry is cooked, turn off the heat. Remove the lemongrass stalk. Take a small ladle of the warm liquid and whisk it with the moringa powder in a small bowl to get rid of lumps, then stir that green paste back into the main pot.Stir in the lime juice. Taste and add salt or a touch of honey if you want to balance the earthy moringa flavor

The exotic grain salad

This salad uses moringa and turmeric to turn a standard dressing into a vibrant superfood sauce.



1 cup cooked quinoa or couscous (cooled).

1 cucumber (chopped), 1⁄2 red onion (sliced thin), and a handful of pomegranate seeds.

1 mango (cubed) or dried cranberries. 1 can chickpeas (rinsed) or grilled paneer/tofu.

In a small jar, mix the following:



1⁄2 cup hung yoghurt

1⁄2 tsp moringa powder

1⁄4 tsp turmeric powder.

A pinch of black pepper 1 tsp lemon juice.

Shake your infused dressing until the moringa and turmeric are fully dissolved. It will turn a deep, beautiful forest green or gold depending on which dressing you used.

In a large bowl, combine your grains, vegetables, and fruit. Pour the dressing over and toss gently with toasted pumpkin seeds or walnuts for an extra crunch.

Mango & Shrimp Ceviche

Ingredients



250 g raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 large ripe mango, diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 ripe avocado, diced

1 small red chili, finely chopped

Juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves, chopped Salt and black pepper to taste

Instructions

Prepare the shrimp: Chop shrimp into bite-sized pieces and place in a bowl. Add the lime juice and let it marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes

Once the shrimp turn opaque, mix in the diced mango, onion, chili, and coriander.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Gently fold in the avocado just before serving. Serve chilled onto small glasses or lettuce cups.

Tiramisu balls

Ingredients:

Mascarpone cheese 2 tbsp in a bowl with:

10 to 15 lady finger biscuits crushed

1 tbsp of condensed milk

2 tbsp of coffee

Mix them form small balls, roll in cocoa powder.

For base cream:



Mascarpone cheese 2 tbsp.

1/2 tbsp of condensed milk. 3 tbsp of fresh cream.

Mix them well, spread on plate and put tiramisu balls on top of grate chocolate on top, and serve.



