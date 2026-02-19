UAE: Indian Sports And Entertainment Platform Signs Emirati Golfer Ahmad Skaik

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's leading sports, entertainment, and talent management platform, LegaXy, has officially expanded into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region through a strategic partnership with UAE-based Optima Sports and Capital. The move marks LegaXy's first international foray and makes it the first Indian sports and entertainment platform to establish operations in the region.

The collaboration aims to build an integrated sports management ecosystem across MENA, spanning athlete representation, brand partnerships, experiential initiatives, and original content development. The partnership launches with the signing of Ahmad Skaik, the UAE's top-ranked professional golfer, as its first exclusive regional athlete.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ahmad Skaik said the partnership comes at a pivotal time for Emirati golf.“I'm proud to represent the UAE as we build something meaningful together,” he said.

Sachin Kerur, Chairman of Optima Sports and Capital, noted that LegaXy has set a strong benchmark in athlete brand building. He highlighted that combining LegaXy's global sports and entertainment approach with Optima's regional expertise will help create a world-class platform rooted in the Middle East.“Signing Ahmad Skaik reflects our commitment to credibility, excellence, and regional talent,” he added.

Amitesh Shah, Founder and CEO of LegaXy, described MENA as one of the most exciting sports markets globally. He said Ahmad represents the professionalism, ambition, and international outlook that will define the region's next generation of athletes.

Mohammed Sirajuddin, Founding Advisor at LegaXy, pointed to the UAE's rapidly evolving sports ecosystem as a strong foundation for global growth. He added that the partnership with Optima brings crucial local insight to unlock new opportunities for athletes and brands across the region.