SEHA's Blood Bank Services Achieves Prestigious AABB Accreditation For Abu Dhabi And Al Ain Facilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Milestone reflects commitment to world-class safety, quality, and patient care in blood transfusion services

Abu Dhabi-UAE 2026 – SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced that its SEHA's Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have successfully achieved accreditation from the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB). This significant milestone reaffirms SEHA's dedication to delivering safe, high-quality, and internationally benchmarked blood transfusion services for the community.

The AABB accreditation is regarded as the highest international standard in blood banking and transfusion medicine. The comprehensive assessment examined the entirety of the blood banking operation, including blood collection, testing, processing, storage, distribution, quality management systems, and safety protocols. Meeting these rigorous standards demonstrates SEHA's Blood Bank Services' commitment to not only meeting but exceeding international best practice, while maintaining a strong focus on operational excellence.

Dr. Eiman Al Zaabi – Medical Director – SEHA's Blood Bank Services, added:“Achieving AABB accreditation is a proud moment for our team, as it reflects their dedication and professionalism. This recognition reinforces our commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality in blood transfusion services, aligned with Abu Dhabi's vision for innovative and world-class healthcare. We greatly appreciate the trust and support of our donors and the wider community, which continue to inspire us to enhance and advance our services.”

Through this accomplishment, SEHA's Blood Bank Services strengthens public confidence in the safety and quality of blood donations in the UAE. The accreditation supports Abu Dhabi's and the UAE's broader healthcare vision to guarantee safe, timely, and effective access to life-saving blood products for patients.

SEHA encourages members of the community to donate blood, reassured that their contributions are safeguarded through internationally accredited processes and protocols. Every donation helps save lives and reinforces the resilience of the healthcare system.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises:

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a big number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving of customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care centres, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp 02 410 2200.