Links Between Universities And Tobacco Industry A Threat To Swiss Research, NGO Warns
OxySuisse said it had identified 29 collaborations at 16 academic institutions (universities, federal institutes of technology, universities of applied sciences and university hospitals), including 23 with Philip Morris International alone, since 2019.
OxySuisse published its studyExternal link on Wednesday. The NGO stated that the forms of cooperation uncovered include joint research, publications, teaching, workshops, researcher assignments and joint doctoral theses. The collaborations involve all regions of the country and, according to the report's authors, the actual number may be higher due to non-disclosure and confidentiality clauses.
OxySuisse pointed out that Switzerland ranks 99th out of 100 countries in the 2025 Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index, highlighting its vulnerability to tobacco industry influence.More More International Geneva World fights nicotine addiction but Switzerland continues to drag feet
This content was published on Dec 4, 2025 The COP11 meeting of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control recently concluded in Geneva. Switzerland has still not ratified the treaty.Read more: World fights nicotine addiction but Switzerland continues to drag
