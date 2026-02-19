DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Investment

DEAG further expands festival activities and acquires a majority stake in the music festival“Juicy Beats”

19.02.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG further expands festival activities and acquires a majority stake in the music festival“Juicy Beats” Berlin, 19 February 2026 – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG ('DEAG') is further expanding its business activities in the festival sector and strengthening its leading market position in this area with the staging of the renowned“Juicy Beats” music festival in Dortmund. The future organisation of the festival is part of DEAG's consistent implementation of its expansion strategy. DEAG expects this acquisition to generate synergy effects in the Live Entertainment and Ticketing business, particularly with other events and promoters from the company's festival segment with whom it works very closely, including Sputnik Spring Break, NATURE ONE, Ruhr-in-Love, Airbeat One and the Kessel Festival. Positive momentum is also expected from the collaboration with District Live, a booking agency and tour organiser in the field of Urban Music and Hip-Hop within the DEAG Group. myticket, DEAG's own ticketing platform, has already successfully launched pre-sales for the 2026 festival as the exclusive ticketing partner of Juicy Beats. The management of the newly founded POPMODERN Juicy Beats GmbH – the future organiser of Juicy Beats – consists of Carsten Helmich, founder and Managing Director of Juicy Beats, Benedikt Alder, Executive Vice President of DEAG for the Festivals segment, and Oliver Vordemvenne, CEO of I-Motion Events & Communication. Juicy Beats has been held in Dortmund's Westfalenpark since 1996 and, with tens of thousands of visitors every year, is one of the largest and best-known music festivals in North Rhine-Westphalia. The festival combines a varied live programme on several stages with a focus on Urban, Electronic Dance Music and Indie Pop. Artists such as Ikkimel, Filow and the DJ duo HBz will be performing at Juicy Beats in 2026. In previous years, major national artists such as Deichkind, Kraftklub, K.I.Z and Tream have been among the headliners. “We are looking forward to working with Carsten Helmich and his team. Juicy Beats has developed into one of the most important music festivals in Germany in recent years. Many nationally renowned musicians made their first appearances at Juicy Beats. Juicy Beats consistently succeeds in bringing the sound of tomorrow to the big stage today,” commented Detlef Kornett, Group CEO of DEAG. “Together with DEAG, we will continue to develop Juicy Beats and lead it into a new era. Our roots are in the Ruhr region. We come from Dortmund – and this is where we want to stay. With DEAG at our side, we will continue to offer visitors unforgettable experiences in the future,” added Carsten Helmich, Managing Director of POPMODERN Juicy Beats GmbH. DEAG plans to continue playing an active role in the consolidation of the Live Entertainment industry in Europe and to drive its growth both organically and through M&A. As part of this strategy, DEAG will continue to examine all options, including equity financing, to further accelerate the company's growth. About DEAG DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (“DEAG”), founded in Berlin in 1978, is a leading provider of Live Entertainment, Ticketing, and Entertainment Services in Europe. With Group companies at 25 locations, DEAG is present in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. As a Live Entertainment service provider with an integrated business model and a strong international partner network, DEAG has extensive expertise in the conception, organisation, promotion, and production of live events of all genres and sizes. The Live Entertainment segment includes the core business areas of Music – covering Rock/Pop, including Urban and Electronic Dance Music, Classics & Jazz – and Non-Music, such as the Spoken Word & Literary Events and Family Entertainment. Every year, DEAG organises over 6,000 live events and sells more than 10 million tickets, a steadily growing share of which are sold via the DEAG Group's ticketing platforms: myticket, myticket,, gigantic and tickets. Live Entertainment for all generations and target groups, the development of international markets and the strengthening of the ticketing area are central building blocks of DEAG's ongoing development. Investor & Public Relations Axel Mühlhaus, edicto GmbH

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42

60322 Frankfurt/Main

Tel: +49 69 905505-52

Email:... 19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

