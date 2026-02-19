Ainewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Secures BIM-E Intellectual Property And Aligns Founder Incentives Following CES 2026 Debut

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary TechForce Robotics Inc. has acquired full intellectual property rights to the BIM-E Autonomous Beverage Robotics Platform, including patents, source code, firmware, AI models and related technology assets, under an Asset Purchase and Intellectual Property Assignment Agreement executed Feb. 17, 2026, with original inventor Christopher Erpelding. The company also formalized a performance-based employment agreement appointing Erpelding as Chief Mechatronics Architect, with equity-linked awards tied to defined trailing 12-month revenue milestones scaling up to $50 million in cumulative revenue. Management stated the acquisition strengthens its IP position as it advances manufacturing readiness and production scaling following industry engagement at CES 2026.

About TechForce Robotics

TechForce Robotics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is an AI-Enhanced service-robotics and automation company focused on developing, deploying, and scaling autonomous robotic solutions for hospitality, foodservice, and commercial applications. Through a vertically integrated platform that combines proprietary robotics technology, real-world operating environments, and scalable manufacturing, TechForce is accelerating the adoption of automation across multiple industries.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on deploying AI-powered automation across multiple industries. Hospitality is the Company's initial sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses repetitive, labor-intensive, and operationally constrained tasks. Nightfood's long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve efficiency, reliability, and revenue generation.

