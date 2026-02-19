Missionirnewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Appoints Barry Levenson As Executive Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) announced the appointment of mortgage industry veteran Barry Levenson as Executive Strategic Advisor, where he will counsel the leadership team on capital strategy, loan economics, product positioning and funding efficiency initiatives aimed at supporting long-term profitability. Levenson brings more than 30 years of experience across mortgage banking, capital markets and funding strategy, including roles as founding principal and CEO of LK Secured Lending, managing director at PennyMac Financial Services and founding executive at Countrywide Bank. His appointment comes as Beeline pursues a stated objective of achieving a $100 million revenue run rate within 24 months, supported by disciplined capital management, product expansion and improved cost of funds.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beeline Holdings, Inc. and also operates Beeline Labs, its innovation arm focused on next-generation lending solutions.

For more, visit

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#6e2b0a071a011c2e23071d1d070100273c400d0103" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MissionIR website applicable to all content provided by MIR, wherever published or re-published: imer,