Defensenewsbreaks NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU) Closes $12 Million Public Offering And Plans Trading Resumption March 2

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NUBURU (NYSE American: BURU) announced the closing of its previously announced $12 million public offering and said it anticipates trading on NYSE American to resume March 2, 2026, following a 1-for-4.99 reverse stock split intended to restore compliance with the exchange minimum trading price requirement. Trading was halted Feb. 13, 2026, after the company stock fell below $0.10, and management noted that if the price again drops below that threshold after trading resumes, the shares could be halted and delisted. The offering included 58,379,137 shares of common stock, 50,711,772 pre-funded warrants and common warrants exercisable for up to 163,636,364 shares, with Joseph Gunnar & Co. LLC acting as exclusive placement agent.

About Nuburu, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense & Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

