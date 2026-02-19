UNODC Facilitates Indonesia Visit To Boost Afghanistan's Drug Treatment Efforts

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Afghanistan Country Office has facilitated an exposure visit of Afghan nationals to Jakarta, Indonesia, from 9 to 12 February 2026.

According to a UNODC statement, the visit was organized under the auspices of the UN-convened Doha Process Counternarcotics Working Group (CNWG), in collaboration with UN partners and with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The delegation comprised Afghan professionals and practitioners engaged in drug demand reduction efforts, alongside representatives from UNODC, UNDP, WHO, JICA Afghanistan and relevant Indonesian counterparts.

The initiative sought to strengthen technical dialogue and cooperation on evidence-based drug use prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration services for Afghan women and men affected by drug use disorders, with the broader objective of building more resilient communities.

The UN-convened Doha Process CNWG provides a platform for constructive technical dialogue to support engagement for the benefit of the Afghan people, in line with global standards. In the field of drug demand reduction, these standards call for a health-focused and humane approach to treatment that upholds the rights and dignity of every individual.

A JICA representative said:“We are pleased to realize this visit, which aligns with the Doha Process Counternarcotics Working Group and the Joint Engagement Plan for drug use prevention and treatment. Counternarcotics remains one of the immediate and fundamental needs in Afghanistan. We are confident that this visit marks an important step forward, contributing meaningfully to collective efforts to address this critical issue.

“JICA extends its appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for hosting the visit and to UNODC for its coordination. We sincerely hope that the knowledge gained through this visit will benefit the people of Afghanistan.”

UNODC Country Representative for Afghanistan, Polleak Ok Serei, said strengthening Afghanistan's drug treatment system through evidence-based and rights-respecting approaches was essential to protecting lives and fostering more resilient communities.

Afghanistan continues to face significant public health and social challenges related to drug use disorders. While the last national prevalence survey in 2015 indicated that around 11 percent of the population tested positive for at least one drug, UNODC's Afghanistan Drug Use Assessment 2025 points to a shifting drug landscape.

The assessment highlights a rise in synthetic drugs and the misuse of pharmaceuticals, high economic costs of drug use-often exceeding a day's wage-persistent service gaps, and marked gender disparities in access to treatment, with 29 percent of women compared to 53 percent of men receiving services.

pr/sa