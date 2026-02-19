Federal Home Loan Bank Of Indianapolis Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividends, Reports Earnings
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Interest income
|$
|931
|$
|989
|$
|3,854
|$
|4,130
|Interest expense
|800
|866
|3,337
|3,623
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|131
|123
|517
|507
|Other income
|4
|6
|21
|32
|Other expenses
|53
|54
|176
|157
|AHP assessments
|9
|8
|38
|40
|Net income
|$
|73
|$
|67
|$
|324
|$
|342
Balance Sheet Highlights
Total assets, at December 31, 2025, were $86.3 billion, a net increase of $1.7 billion, or 2%, from December 31, 2024.
Advances
The carrying value of advances outstanding, at December 31, 2025, totaled $39.6 billion, a net decrease of $222 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2024.
In general, advances fluctuate in accordance with members' funding needs, primarily determined by their deposit levels, mortgage pipelines, loan growth, investment opportunities, available collateral, other balance sheet strategies, and the cost of alternative funding options.
Mortgage Loans Held for Portfolio
Mortgage loans held for portfolio, at December 31, 2025, totaled $12.4 billion, a net increase of $1.6 billion, or 15%, from December 31, 2024, as the Bank's purchases from its members exceeded principal repayments by borrowers.
In general, the Bank's volume of mortgage loans purchased is affected by several factors, including interest rates, competition, the general level of housing and refinancing activity in the United States, consumer product preferences, the Bank's balance sheet capacity, risk appetite, and regulatory considerations.
Total Investments
Total investments, which consists of investment securities and liquidity investments, totaled $33.4 billion at December 31, 2025, a net increase of $329 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2024.
Capital
Total capital, at December 31, 2025, was $4.6 billion, a net increase of $319 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2024. The net increase resulted primarily from members' purchases of capital stock to support their advance activity and growth in retained earnings, offset by the Bank's repurchases of capital stock in the first quarter of 2025.
The Bank's regulatory capital-to-assets ratio, at December 31, 2025, was 5.54%, which exceeds all applicable regulatory capital requirements.
Condensed Statements of Condition
The following table presents unaudited condensed statements of condition ($ amounts in millions):
|December 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Advances
|$
|39,611
|$
|39,833
|Mortgage loans held for portfolio, net
|12,444
|10,796
|Total investments
|33,429
|33,100
|Other assets
|776
|806
|Total assets
|$
|86,260
|$
|84,535
|Consolidated obligations
|$
|79,677
|$
|78,085
|Mandatorily redeemable capital stock
|282
|363
|Other liabilities
|1,747
|1,852
|Total liabilities
|81,706
|80,300
|Capital stock
|2,696
|2,555
|Retained earnings
|1,798
|1,684
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|60
|(4
|)
|Total capital
|4,554
|4,235
|Total liabilities and capital
|$
|86,260
|$
|84,535
|Total regulatory capital
|$
|4,776
|$
|4,602
|Regulatory capital-to-assets ratio
|5.54
|%
|5.44
|%
All amounts referenced above are unaudited. More detailed information about FHLBank Indianapolis' financial condition as of December 31, 2025, and its results for the year then ended, will be included in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events and performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“will,”“believes,”“may,”“temporary,”“estimates,” and“expects” or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release reflects FHLBank Indianapolis' current beliefs and expectations. Actual results or performance may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statement contained in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it was made. FHLBank Indianapolis undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Bank with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), specifically reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, which include factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements. These reports are available at .
Media Contact:
For more information, contact John Bingham, SVP, MPP and Corporate Communications, at....
Building Partnerships. Serving Communities.
FHLBank Indianapolis is a regional bank included in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. FHLBanks are government-sponsored enterprises created by Congress to provide access to low-cost funding for their member financial institutions, with particular attention paid to providing solutions that support the housing and small business needs of members' customers. FHLBanks are privately capitalized and funded, and receive no Congressional appropriations. FHLBank Indianapolis is owned by its Indiana and Michigan financial institution members, including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.
For more information about FHLBank Indianapolis, visit Also, follow the Bank on LinkedIn, as well as Instagram and X at @FHLBankIndy. Please note that content the Bank shares on its website and social media is not incorporated by reference into any of its filings with the SEC unless, and only to the extent that, a filing by the Bank with the SEC expressly provides to the contrary.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment