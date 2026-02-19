Kellie Veil Blends The Wisdom Of The Chinese Zodiac, Global Horse Legends, And The Spirit Of Modern New York City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse, Veil releases This Is MY Year: The Fire Horse 2026, a beautifully crafted keepsake celebrating new beginnings, inner strength, and the journey of self-discovery.

Designed as the perfect New Year gift for children born in the Year of the Horse-including those born in 2014 and the newest generation arriving in 2026-this book is also for any child who carries the horse spirit: independent, energetic, imaginative, and always ready to run toward something bigger.

Rooted in the ancient Chinese zodiac, each year is guided by an animal's spirit and shaped by one of five elements. In 2026, the Horse is paired with Fire, symbolizing passion, confidence, creativity, and fearless momentum. Veil presents the Fire Horse not simply as a birth sign, but as an invitation for young readers to embrace self-belief and bold movement.

The book presents an interactive experience. With fun quizzes and reflective self-discovery tests, the book encourages children to explore what makes them unique and what kind of person they want to grow into.

Veil also weaves in mythic storytelling, tracing how horses have appeared across world legends-as celestial steeds, loyal companions, heroic warhorses, and enchanted beings that carried dreams across impossible distances. Young readers discover why the horse has long symbolized bravery, ambition, loyalty, and the courage to rise.

The book connects this legacy to the modern world through“horsepower,” iconic symbols like the Mustang and Bronco, and uniquely, to New York City, where the Horse's spirit still lives-from Central Park's historic carriage roads to the city's relentless motion, ambition, and reinvention.

This Is MY Year: The Fire Horse 2026 is both a cultural celebration and a personal invitation-encouraging children to discover who they are and move boldly toward their dreams. It also marks the debut of Veil's annual Lunar New Year series, A Story of the Chinese Zodiac, celebrating all twelve zodiac animals through legend, history, and interactive self-discovery.

