UTR Sports And Hotel Planner Bring Massive Travel Benefits And Savings To The Entire UTR Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering two memberships in one, UTR Sports expands its Annual Power Membership to include Global Privileges Plus, offering significant travel benefits and savings of up to 60% across 1.4M+ hotels globally.

Miami, FL, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTR Sports, a global leader in tennis and pickleball, today announced an expansion of its Annual Power membership that adds over $250 of value in premium travel benefits through a multi-year collaboration with Hotel Planner, a leading global travel technology company. With this enhancement, the annual Power Membership now delivers two memberships in one - UTR Sports' performance insights, analytics, savings, and personalized player tools, plus member-only travel benefits designed for players, parents, organizers, and coaches who travel extensively for their sports and personal enjoyment. As part of the partnership, Hotel Planner has been named the Official Accommodations Partner of UTR Sports.

Through this collaboration, Annual Power members receive Global Privileges Plus, a premium travel benefits package powered by Hotel Planner, unlocking substantial travel benefits from deep discounts on 1.4M+ hotels globally, $100 hotel voucher or excursion credit, airport lounge passes, and discounts on car rentals, event tickets and cruises.

“With this major Hotel Planner partnership and benefits from the Global Privileges memberships, UTR Sports is significantly expanding our commitment to make tennis and pickleball more affordable and accessible. Through this partnership, we will provide millions of dollars in benefits and savings to our community of parents, players, coaches, and organizers,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports.“Our Power membership now pays for itself, provides immediate savings, and gives personalized global travel benefits.”

Later this quarter, UTR Sports will add enhanced benefits to the annual Power membership for the UTR Pro Tennis Tour (PTT) community. The PTT community will get access to Global Privileges Premium, a VIP travel experience powered by Hotel Planner providing $750 of value of exclusive savings including free international data roaming, airport lounge passes, global entry/TSA pre-check rebates, Shell gas vouchers and more.

“We're proud to partner with UTR Sports to bring stress-free booking, personalized service, and millions of hotels at competitive rates to the entire UTR Sports community. With Hotel Planner and Global Privileges, UTR Sports' customers will save more on travel while getting access to luxury benefits offered globally,” said Tim Hentschel, co-founder and CEO of Hotel Planner.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports platform is anchored by our renowned and patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit .

About Hotel Planner

HotelPlanner, is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network.

