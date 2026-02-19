United Asset Sales Announces Aerospace Machining Facility Auction As Owner Retires

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Burbank, CA - February 19, 2026 - United Asset Sales announces a public timed online auction of the complete contents of Cardona Manufacturing Corporation, a long-established aerospace machining and turning facility located in Burbank, California, as the owner retires after decades of successful operation.

Following years of serving the aerospace manufacturing industry with precision and integrity, the owner of Cardona Manufacturing has elected to retire, offering buyers a rare opportunity to acquire well-maintained CNC machinery, inspection equipment, tooling, and shop support assets from a fully operational facility.

The auction features a strong lineup of equipment, including Mori Seiki and Takisawa CNC turning centers, a Mori Seiki CNC machining center, Brother CNC drilling and tapping centers, Hardinge toolroom lathes, a Bridgeport mill, EDMs, grinders, saws, a Toyota forklift, a Mitutoyo coordinate measuring machine (CMM), inspection equipment, tooling, metal material, and related shop assets.

“This auction represents the culmination of a long and rewarding career in aerospace manufacturing,” said a representative of United Asset Sales.“The owner is retiring with pride, knowing the business was built on quality, precision, and reliability. This sale allows the next generation of manufacturers to benefit from decades of investment and craftsmanship.”

“This is a true owner-retirement auction,” the company added.“The equipment reflects years of professional aerospace machining, continuous reinvestment, and careful maintenance - not a partial liquidation or downsizing.”

Auction Details

PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION

By Order of Owner Retiring

Cardona Manufacturing Corporation

1869 North Victory Place

Burbank, CA 91504

Aerospace Machining & Turning Facility

Timed Online Auction:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Bidding Begins at 10:00 AM PST

Inspection:

Monday, March 2, 2026

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST

The auction is open to the public and is expected to attract bidders nationwide due to the quality of the machinery and the established reputation of the facility.

