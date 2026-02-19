United Asset Sales Announces Aerospace Machining Facility Auction As Owner Retires
Following years of serving the aerospace manufacturing industry with precision and integrity, the owner of Cardona Manufacturing has elected to retire, offering buyers a rare opportunity to acquire well-maintained CNC machinery, inspection equipment, tooling, and shop support assets from a fully operational facility.
The auction features a strong lineup of equipment, including Mori Seiki and Takisawa CNC turning centers, a Mori Seiki CNC machining center, Brother CNC drilling and tapping centers, Hardinge toolroom lathes, a Bridgeport mill, EDMs, grinders, saws, a Toyota forklift, a Mitutoyo coordinate measuring machine (CMM), inspection equipment, tooling, metal material, and related shop assets.
“This auction represents the culmination of a long and rewarding career in aerospace manufacturing,” said a representative of United Asset Sales.“The owner is retiring with pride, knowing the business was built on quality, precision, and reliability. This sale allows the next generation of manufacturers to benefit from decades of investment and craftsmanship.”
“This is a true owner-retirement auction,” the company added.“The equipment reflects years of professional aerospace machining, continuous reinvestment, and careful maintenance - not a partial liquidation or downsizing.”
Auction Details
PUBLIC ONLINE AUCTION
By Order of Owner Retiring
Cardona Manufacturing Corporation
1869 North Victory Place
Burbank, CA 91504
Aerospace Machining & Turning Facility
Timed Online Auction:
Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Bidding Begins at 10:00 AM PST
Inspection:
Monday, March 2, 2026
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST
The auction is open to the public and is expected to attract bidders nationwide due to the quality of the machinery and the established reputation of the facility.
For complete auction details, photos, catalog updates, and bidder registration, visit:
Media Contact:
United Asset Sales, LLC
23945 Calabasas Road, Suite 209
Calabasas, CA 91302
Phone: 818-264-4232
Email:...
Bid / View Catalog:
For more information and upcoming auctions, visit .
ABOUT UNITED ASSET SALES
United Asset Sales is a national industrial and commercial equipment auction company specializing in asset disposition for businesses nationwide. Roy Gamityan, Auctioneer, has more than thirty years of experience in the auction industry and is widely recognized for delivering professional, results-driven auction services. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn:
Legal Disclaimer:
