EWCZ ALERT: European Wax Shareholders Unhappy With Merger Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP Regarding Potential Legal Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a preeminent shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $330 million acquisition of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) by the company's largest shareholder, private equity firm General Atlantic. Julie & Holleman has already uncovered conflicts of interest and believes the $5.80 per share deal price is too low.

For a free consultation, please visit . You may also contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or by email at ....

European Wax is a leading franchisor and operator of waxing services. Throughout 2025, the company made substantial progress on its key business priorities, which helped establish a stronger foundation for the future. In November, Chairman and CEO Chris Morris expressed“tremendous optimism” regarding the company's prospects.

Private equity firm General Atlantic-which already owns 40% of the company and has placed multiple people on the its board of directors-also appears to have taken note of the company's promise and decided to buy out the rest of the company.

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center announced that General Atlantic would buy the shares of stock it does not already own for $5.80 per share. The deal is expected to close in mid-2026.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in prior cases, is pursuing potential legal claims based on the apparent unfairness of the deal. The firm is concerned about conflicts arising from the fact that key insiders are continuing on with the company while public stockholders are being cashed out for a price that may be well below the company's true value.

Please visit , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or ... for more information.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit . This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

