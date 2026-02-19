Natural Products Expo West 2026: Celebrating 45 Years Of Innovation, Visionary Brands, Top Retailers, And Trends Shaping The Future Of Natural And Organic Products
This year's event will feature a stellar lineup of top exhibitors, including Banza, Bar and Bar, Chobani, Chomps, Cymbiotika, Dole Packaged Foods, Goli Nutrition, Liquid I.V., MALK Organics, Organic Valley, PATH, Recess, Simple Mills, Sprout Living, Stonyfield Organic, and many more. These brands are redefining the CPG industry with innovative and forward-thinking products.
Retailers at Expo West
Expo West is proud to host a diverse mix of independent and big-box retailers, including 7-Eleven, Amazon, Bristol Farms, Costco, Instacart, Kroger, Lakewinds Food Co-Op, Playa Bowls, Raley's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thrive Market, Whole Foods Market, and many more. The presence of these retailers serves as the vital link between groundbreaking brands and the consumers who seek out their products. To view the full list of retailers, visit the Buyer Partners page.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment