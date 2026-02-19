Natural Products Expo West 2026: Celebrating 45 Years Of Innovation, Visionary Brands, Top Retailers, And Trends Shaping The Future Of Natural And Organic Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The natural and organic products industry's most anticipated event,, is set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center, uniting the brightest minds, most innovative brands, and leading retailers in the space. As the ultimate hub for innovation, sustainability, and health-conscious living, Expo West 2026 promises to showcase groundbreaking trends and products that are shaping the future of consumer-packaged goods (CPG).

This year's event will feature a stellar lineup of top exhibitors, including Banza, Bar and Bar, Chobani, Chomps, Cymbiotika, Dole Packaged Foods, Goli Nutrition, Liquid I.V., MALK Organics, Organic Valley, PATH, Recess, Simple Mills, Sprout Living, Stonyfield Organic, and many more. These brands are redefining the CPG industry with innovative and forward-thinking products.

Retailers at Expo West

Expo West is proud to host a diverse mix of independent and big-box retailers, including 7-Eleven, Amazon, Bristol Farms, Costco, Instacart, Kroger, Lakewinds Food Co-Op, Playa Bowls, Raley's, Sprouts Farmers Market, Thrive Market, Whole Foods Market, and many more. The presence of these retailers serves as the vital link between groundbreaking brands and the consumers who seek out their products. To view the full list of retailers, visit the Buyer Partners page.