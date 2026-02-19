403
Electric Vehicle Motor Market Size Forecast To USD 120 Billion By 2036 With Rapid EV Adoption And Electrification Trends
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Electric Vehicle Motor Market Outlook 2036
The global electric vehicle (EV) motor market was valued at US$ 22.1 Bn in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 120 Bn by 2036, expanding at a robust CAGR of 16.0% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is driven by rapid electrification of transportation, supportive government policies, advancements in motor efficiency, and increasing global EV adoption.
Market Overview
Electric vehicle motors are critical components that convert electrical energy into mechanical energy to power EVs. These motors are widely used across battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).
Technological advancements such as permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction motors, and axial flux motors are enhancing power density, torque output, and energy efficiency. Automakers are increasingly focusing on lightweight, compact, and high-efficiency motor designs to extend vehicle range and improve performance.
Rising environmental concerns, stringent emission norms, and the global transition toward sustainable mobility are accelerating demand for advanced EV motor systems.
Analysts' Viewpoint on the Global Electric Vehicle Motor Market
Industry analysts highlight strong long-term growth prospects, supported by expanding EV production volumes and falling battery costs. The shift toward high-voltage architectures and integrated e-axle systems is transforming motor design and vehicle efficiency.
Asia Pacific dominates manufacturing due to strong EV production in China, Japan, and South Korea, while Europe and North America are witnessing rapid growth driven by regulatory mandates and investment in clean mobility.
Increasing R&D investments in rare-earth-free motors and improved thermal management systems are expected to shape the competitive landscape through 2036.
Analysis of Key Players in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market
The market features automotive OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, and specialized electric motor manufacturers focusing on innovation, vertical integration, and strategic collaborations.
Leading companies operating in the global electric vehicle motor market include:
.Nidec Corporation
.Robert Bosch GmbH
.BYD Co., Ltd.
.Tesla Inc.
.BorgWarner Inc.
.Hitachi, Ltd.
.Astemo, Ltd.
.AISIN Corporation
.Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
.ABB Ltd
.Siemens AG
.Continental AG
.Magna International
.Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
.YASA Ltd.
.Other Key Players
These players are investing in next-generation motor technologies, integrated powertrain systems, and localized manufacturing facilities to strengthen global market presence.
Electric Vehicle Motor Market β Recent Developments
.January 2026: American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) acquired Dowlais Group (~US$1.55 Bn), parent of GKN Automotive. The deal strengthens AAM's position in driveline systems, including EV motors and e-axles, supporting scale-up of electrified vehicle platforms.
.October 2025: Bosch Engineering unveiled an 800-volt electrification solution at AGRITECHNICA for agricultural machinery, featuring the SMG230 electric motor with a silicon carbide (SiC) inverter, enabling compact and efficient high-voltage systems.
.July 2025: Nidec Corporation adopted Siemens' Teamcenter X from Siemens Digital Industries Software to accelerate EV motor development through advanced digital engineering tools.
.March 2025: Yamaha Motor agreed to acquire Brose's e-kit business subsidiary, expanding its electric propulsion and e-mobility powertrain footprint in Europe.
Key Developments in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market
. Introduction of high-efficiency axial flux motors
. Development of rare-earth magnet-free motor technologies
. Integration of motor, inverter, and transmission into compact e-axle systems
. Expansion of gigafactories and localized EV component production
. Strategic partnerships between OEMs and motor manufacturers
Key Player Strategies
β‘ Technology Innovation
Enhancing power density, torque efficiency, and thermal performance.
π Vertical Integration
Bringing motor manufacturing in-house to reduce costs and improve supply chain control.
π Global Production Expansion
Establishing regional manufacturing hubs to meet rising EV demand.
π Energy Efficiency Optimization
Developing motors compatible with high-voltage battery systems.
π€ Strategic Collaborations
Partnering with automakers and battery manufacturers for integrated solutions.
Challenges
. Dependence on rare-earth materials and supply chain risks
. High R&D and production costs
. Competition from alternative propulsion technologies
. Rapid technological evolution requiring continuous innovation
Opportunities
π Rapid EV Adoption
Increasing global demand for passenger and commercial EVs.
π± Government Incentives & Emission Regulations
Supportive policies accelerating electrification.
π Advancements in Power Electronics
Integration of smart motor control systems.
π’ Commercial Fleet Electrification
Growing adoption of electric buses and delivery vehicles.
π Emerging Market Penetration
Expanding EV infrastructure in developing economies.
Market Segmentation
. By Motor Type
. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM)
. Induction Motor
. Switched Reluctance Motor
. Axial Flux Motor
. By Vehicle Type
. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
. Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
. By Power Output
. Up to 100 kW
. 100β250 kW
. Above 250 kW
. By Region
. North America
. Europe
. Asia Pacific
. Latin America
. Middle East & Africa
Why Invest in the Electric Vehicle Motor Market Outlook 2036
β Comprehensive forecast through 2036 across key motor technologies
β Competitive landscape and profiling of leading manufacturers
β Insights into EV production trends and regulatory frameworks
β Analysis of rare-earth supply chain dynamics
β Identification of high-growth segments in passenger and commercial EV markets
FAQs
1. What is the projected EV motor market size by 2036?
The market is expected to reach US$ 120 Bn by 2036.
2. What is the CAGR from 2026β2036?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0%.
3. Which motor type dominates the market?
Permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) hold a significant share due to high efficiency and compact design.
4. Which region leads the market?
Asia Pacific leads due to strong EV production and supportive government initiatives.
5. What are key market trends?
Integration of e-axles, rare-earth-free motor development, and high-voltage powertrain systems are shaping the market.
