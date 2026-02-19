Delhi Ministers, City BJP Chief Inaugurate Atal Canteens Across The Capital​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, several Delhi Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and BJP leaders opened new Atal Canteens in different constituencies, with as many as 25 facilities being thrown open to the public across the city on Thursday.​

An 'Atal Canteen' in the Lal Bagh area of Model Town was formally inaugurated by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who also shared a meal with local residents on the occasion.​

Addressing the gathering, Sirsa expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi and stated,“Delhi is the capital of the nation. Through their vote, the people have elected a government that is committed to the development of Delhi and to serving those in need.”​

Minister for Art, Culture and Language, Tourism and Labour, Kapil Mishra, inaugurated an Atal Canteen at the Chauhan Patti Bus Terminal in the Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency.​

The Minister served meals to beneficiaries and dined with them to personally assess the quality of the meals.​

He stated that this initiative is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve that no individual should go hungry.​

The Cabinet Minister said that 25 new Atal Canteens were inaugurated across Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number to 71.​

These canteens will provide nutritious meals to the poor, labourers, and the needy at just Rs 5.​

Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh inaugurated an Atal Canteen at A-Block, Jahangirpuri, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi. On this occasion, Adarsh Nagar MLA Rajkumar Bhatia, along with social workers and a large number of local residents, was present.​

During the inauguration, the Minister personally served meals to elderly citizens and also sat down to dine with them.​

Local residents expressed gratitude towards the government, stating that the canteen would provide significant relief to workers and the underprivileged.​

The Minister stated that the Atal Canteen is an important initiative to provide dignified meals to the poor and needy. Access to food is a right, and every necessary step will be taken to uplift the underprivileged.​

The Delhi government aims to ensure that no one in the capital sleeps hungry and that every needy individual receives a wholesome meal, he said.​

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva inaugurated the Atal Canteen in the Kasturba Nagar Assembly in the presence of MLA Neeraj Basoya and Municipal Councillor Sharad Kapoor.​

Speaking on the occasion, Sachdeva said that, in line with the BJP's Election Manifesto 2025, the Delhi Government has launched 25 more Atal Canteens on Thursday. With this, the total number of Atal Canteens in Delhi has now reached 71, providing food support to the poor.​

Sachdeva said that the inspiration for Atal Canteens has come from the thoughts of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who always prioritised the welfare of the poor, workers, and the underprivileged.​

These canteens will provide a major relief to hardworking labourers, rickshaw pullers, daily-wage workers, and needy families, with nutritious meals available at a very nominal cost, he said.