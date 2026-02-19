Schizophrenia Market: Expanding Revenue Landscape To 2034 Delveinsight Teva Pharma, Royalty Pharma, Medincell, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka Pharma, Reviva Pharma, Minerva Neurosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Schizophrenia Companies in the market inlclude - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Royalty Pharma, MedinCell, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Lundbeck, Intra-cellular Therapies, Sumitomo Pharma, Otsuka Pharma, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, and others.

DelveInsight's report “Schizophrenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Schizophrenia landscape. The report delivers detailed insights into the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, helping stakeholders understand the prevalence, incidence, and patient demographics across key regions.

Additionally, it examines Schizophrenia market dynamics, offering a thorough assessment of current and emerging market trends, treatment patterns, and therapeutic developments. The analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment, and research initiatives.

Some of the key facts of the Schizophrenia Market Report:



The schizophrenia market size was valued at approximately USD 8,000 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a strong CAGR over the study period (2020–2034).

Among the 7MM, the United States held the largest schizophrenia market in 2024, valued at nearly USD 6 billion, surpassing the EU4 and the UK as well as Japan. Market dynamics are expected to evolve by 2034 with the introduction of novel emerging therapies for schizophrenia.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany represented the largest market in 2024, with an estimated value of around USD 430 million; however, the UK is projected to overtake Germany by 2034 to become the leading market in the region. In Japan, the schizophrenia market was valued at approximately USD 600 million in 2024, ranking second overall, and is anticipated to grow further by 2034.

In January 2026, BioXcel Therapeutics announced that it has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for dexmedetomidine (Igalmi) to expand its use for the acute management of agitation related to bipolar disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home (outpatient) setting. The sNDA filing was completed on January 14, 2026.

In December 2025, Boehringer Ingelheim this week shared additional information on a late-stage clinical trial for an app aimed at addressing under-treated symptoms of schizophrenia and announced plans to submit the app for FDA clearance. Developed in collaboration with Click Therapeutics, the app, CT-155, provides a 16-week digital treatment that incorporates core components of established face-to-face psychosocial therapies for schizophrenia, designed to be used alongside antipsychotic medications. Schizophrenia affects millions in the U.S. and is often characterized by psychotic episodes and delusions.

In December 2025, Teva Pharmaceuticals has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA for olanzapine long-acting injectable (LAI), a once-monthly subcutaneous treatment designed to enhance adherence and stability in individuals with schizophrenia. The investigational therapy, TEV-749, is supported by Phase 3 SOLARIS trial data demonstrating its efficacy, safety, and tolerability in adults aged 18–64 with schizophrenia. Olanzapine LAI is intended to address key treatment gaps and uses proprietary sustained-release technology. Teva emphasizes its commitment to working with the FDA to meet unmet needs in schizophrenia care while strengthening its position in the innovative medicine sector.

In December 2025, Newron Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of its ENIGMA-TRS 2 Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.S., following FDA and Institutional Review Board approvals. The study will begin at the Semel Translational Research Center for Neuropsychiatry, UCLA. ENIGMA-TRS 2 is a global, 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial designed to assess the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of evenamide 15 mg twice daily as an add-on therapy to existing antipsychotics, including clozapine, compared with placebo in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS).

In September 2025, The FDA approved an injectable extended-release risperidone suspension from Amneal Pharmaceuticals, referencing Janssen Biotech's Risperdal Consta, for the treatment of schizophrenia. This extended-release formulation is now available in 12.5 mg, 25 mg, 37.5 mg, and 50 mg vials.

In August 2025, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence to develop innovative neuroscience treatments, announced that it received favorable feedback from the FDA following a pre-sNDA meeting. Based on this guidance, the company believes its planned sNDA submission package will be adequate to support the filing, which is still on schedule for the first quarter of 2026.

In May 2025, Neurocrine Biosciences initiated a Phase III registrational program to evaluate the investigational oral muscarinic M4 selective orthosteric agonist, NBI-1117568, for treating schizophrenia in adults. This double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will assess the therapy's safety, tolerability, and efficacy in patients experiencing an acute exacerbation or relapse of schizophrenia symptoms. Approximately 280 participants are expected to be enrolled. The primary endpoint is the reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) from baseline, with improvement in the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) scale as a key secondary endpoint.

In May 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported that the FDA has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Bysanti (milsaperidone) without raising any review concerns. The agency has scheduled February 21, 2026, as the decision date. Milsaperidone, a novel chemical entity and active metabolite of iloperidone, has demonstrated dose-dependent bioequivalence in clinical studies.

In April 2025, CMG Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of CHA Biotech, secured FDA approval for Mezofy (formerly Depipzo), an oral film therapy for schizophrenia. Formulated with aripiprazole, it dissolves in the mouth, improving adherence without requiring water.

In March 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA seeking marketing approval for Bysanti (milsaperidone) as a treatment for acute bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia, backed by several clinical studies demonstrating its safety and efficacy.

In March 2025, LB Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing innovative treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, has shared new positive findings from its NOVA1 Phase 2 clinical trial of LB-102 in patients experiencing acute schizophrenia exacerbations. The data was presented at the 2025 Annual Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS), currently taking place in Chicago.

In February 2025, The September 2024 approval of xanomeline-trospium chloride (Cobenfy; Bristol Myers Squibb) marks the first novel schizophrenia treatment in 70 years. While some experts have welcomed the milestone, others remain cautious. Unlike traditional antipsychotics that target dopamine D2 receptors, this therapy works through muscarinic acetylcholine receptors, offering a distinct mechanism of action.

In January 2025, German pharmaceutical leader Boehringer Ingelheim revealed that its investigational drug iclepertin, intended to treat cognitive impairment in schizophrenia patients, did not meet any primary or secondary endpoints across three Phase III trials. The CONNEX program results showed no significant cognitive or functional improvements over placebo after six months. However, the company noted that iclepertin maintained a favorable safety profile.

In January 2025, Segal Trials, a private clinical research organization focused on acute schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions, has shared its enrollment performance data from its involvement in NOVA-a Phase 2 dose-finding study in adults with acute schizophrenia assessing LB-102, a once-daily oral small molecule and potential first-in-class benzamide antipsychotic.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the total number of diagnosed prevalent schizophrenia cases across the 7MM was approximately 3.8 million in 2024, with the United States accounting for nearly 1.4 million of these cases.

This patient population is expected to increase by 2034, driven by advances in psychiatric research and evolving diagnostic criteria that may enable more accurate identification and diagnosis of schizophrenia worldwide.

In 2024, the EU4 and the UK together accounted for nearly 42% of the total diagnosed prevalent schizophrenia cases across the 7MM. DelveInsight's analysis indicates a higher susceptibility to schizophrenia among males, driven by genetic, hormonal, and neurodevelopmental factors. In the United States, diagnosed prevalence in 2024 was approximately 775,000 cases among males and about 670,000 among females, with both figures expected to increase over the forecast period (2025–2034).

In 2024, severity-based diagnosed prevalent schizophrenia cases across the EU4 and the UK were estimated at approximately 375,000 mild cases, 585,000 moderate cases, and 635,000 severe cases. During the same year, the UK reported around 220,000 prevalent cases among males and nearly 175,000 among females, indicating a higher disease burden in the male population.

In Japan, total prevalent schizophrenia cases were estimated at about 1 million in 2024, with roughly 790,000 diagnosed. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases in Japan is expected to decline, largely due to the country's shrinking overall population.

According to the epidemiological model, the prevalence of diagnosed schizophrenia cases across the 7MM varies by severity.

In 2024, Japan reported approximately 450,000 diagnosed cases of mild schizophrenia, along with around 175,000 moderate cases and 170,000 severe cases. These numbers are expected to shift over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Schizophrenia Overview

Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels, and behaves. It is characterized by hallucinations, delusions, disorganized thinking, and impaired social functioning. Symptoms typically appear in late adolescence or early adulthood. The exact cause is unknown but involves a combination of genetic, brain chemistry, and environmental factors. Treatment usually includes antipsychotic medications, psychotherapy, and supportive social services to manage symptoms and improve quality of life.

Key Trends in Schizophrenia Therapeutics Market:



Surge in long‐acting injectable antipsychotics (LAIs): LAIs are increasingly preferred because they improve medication adherence, reduce relapse risk and lower hospitalization rates compared to daily oral drugs.

Shift toward newer‐generation antipsychotics with better safety/tolerability: Second‐ and third‐generation antipsychotics remain dominant, as they generally have fewer side‐effects than older drugs.

Emergence of novel mechanisms beyond traditional dopamine antagonism: New drug candidates target alternative pathways (e.g. glutamate, TAAR‐1, other receptors), aiming to treat negative or cognitive symptoms and help patients who are treatment‐resistant.

Growth of precision psychiatry and personalized treatment approaches: Use of biomarkers, genetic profiling and tailored therapy regimens is rising, with the goal of optimizing response and minimizing side effects. Integration of digital health and psychosocial support with pharmacotherapy: Digital symptom‐monitoring tools, telemedicine, and non-pharmacologic interventions (e.g. cognitive‐behavioral therapy, social support) are increasingly used alongside medications to improve long-term outcomes and adherence.

Schizophrenia Epidemiology

The Schizophrenia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Schizophrenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Schizophrenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia in the 7MM

Schizophrenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Schizophrenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Schizophrenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Schizophrenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Schizophrenia Market Drivers



Rising Disease Awareness: Improved understanding of schizophrenia among healthcare providers and patients is increasing diagnosis and treatment rates.

Advancements in Drug Development: Emergence of novel therapies, including long-acting injectables and drugs with improved safety and efficacy profiles.

Growing Diagnosed Patient Pool: Enhanced diagnostic criteria and early detection strategies are expanding the treatable population.

Favorable Regulatory Support: Orphan drug incentives and expedited approval pathways are encouraging innovation in schizophrenia treatments. Increased Healthcare Spending: Greater investment in mental health infrastructure across developed markets supports treatment adoption.

Schizophrenia Market Barriers



High Treatment Costs: Long-term therapy and use of branded medications can limit patient access.

Side Effects and Safety Concerns: Adverse effects associated with antipsychotics impact patient adherence and persistence.

Poor Treatment Compliance: Stigma and cognitive impairment contribute to non-adherence and treatment discontinuation.

Limited Disease-Modifying Therapies: Most available treatments manage symptoms rather than address underlying disease mechanisms. Market Access Challenges: Variability in reimbursement policies and healthcare infrastructure across regions restricts uniform market growth.

Scope of the Schizophrenia Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Schizophrenia Therapeutic Assessment: Schizophrenia current marketed and Schizophrenia emerging therapies

Schizophrenia Market Dynamics: Schizophrenia market drivers and Schizophrenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Schizophrenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Schizophrenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Schizophrenia

3. SWOT analysis of Schizophrenia

4. Schizophrenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Schizophrenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Schizophrenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Schizophrenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Schizophrenia

9. Schizophrenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Schizophrenia Unmet Needs

11. Schizophrenia Emerging Therapies

12. Schizophrenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Schizophrenia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Schizophrenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Schizophrenia Market Drivers

16. Schizophrenia Market Barriers

17. Schizophrenia Appendix

18. Schizophrenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

