Old Trapper Official Beef Jerky Of The 2026 Mountain West Basketball Championships

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Old Trapper continues its partnership as the Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West Conference, bringing its premium smoked meat snacks and fan-focused activations to the 2026 Mountain West Men's and Women's Basketball Championships at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

As part of the Men's Basketball Championship, Old Trapper will be on-site offering fans a jerky-filled experience at its activation space. Attendees can stop by for a free sample of Old Trapper beef jerky and create custom keepsakes at a basketball trading card photo booth. Spectators can also test their shooting skills in a pop-a-shot challenge to win Old Trapper swag and prizes. During the Women's Basketball Championship, Old Trapper will hand out beef jerky to fans as they leave the arena after the game.

“We're proud to continue our partnership as the Official Beef Jerky of the Mountain West and to bring Old Trapper to basketball fans at the men's and women's championships,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper.“From our in-game moments to our FanFest experience and VIP events, we're excited to create memorable experiences for Mountain West fans. Our conference partnerships are incredibly important to us because they connect Old Trapper with passionate, loyal fan bases and strong university communities. The Mountain West represents competition, tradition, and school pride-values that align closely with our brand.”

The 2026 Mountain West Women's Basketball Championship will take place Saturday, March 7 through Tuesday, March 10, followed by the 2026 Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship, running Wednesday, March 11 through Saturday, March 14. Both championships will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. Tickets are available online, and fans are invited to experience championship basketball alongside Old Trapper's premium beef jerky. Purchase tickets online here.

###

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN WEST

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the Mountain West continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 27th year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics. The Mountain West membership is comprised of 11 all-sport members: United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Nevada, Reno, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, Utah State University and University of Wyoming. In addition, the University of Hawai'i, Manoa and Colorado College participate in the Mountain West as single-sport members in football and women's soccer, respectively.