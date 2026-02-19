Human Appeal Reaches Over 862,000 People With Food, Water And Life-Saving Emergency Response Amid Ongoing Sudan Conflict

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The humanitarian charity has made efforts to provide food parcels, hot school meals and assist with clean water supply across Sudan during the ongoing conflict which is driving mass displacement

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading humanitarian aid non-profit, Human Appeal, announces that it has to date supported over 862,000 people who have fled the current conflict across Sudan and Chad.

Human Appeal remains at the forefront of the humanitarian response, delivering urgent, life-saving assistance to displaced and conflict-affected communities both inside Sudan and across its borders. It has delivered over 2,180 food parcels alone since the start of 2026. With thousands of families fleeing violence in El Fasher and wider Darfur, many have sought safety in neighbouring Chad under extremely harsh conditions.

In Bami Jura Camp, Human Appeal has been distributing parcels to Sudanese refugees, who are currently living in makeshift shelters. Each of the bundles contained essential staples; 5 kg of rice, 5 kg of white flour, 5 kg of sugar, and 2 litres of vegetable oil, to meet immediate nutritional needs and provide support to families during this period of displacement.

The team distributed 260 parcels alone to the Al-Affad Camp in Northern State. The camp currently hosts over 4,200 households, equating to approximately 25,800 people. In addition to food assistance, Human Appeal has been supporting the camp through water trucking to alleviate urgent clean water supply needs.

Inside Sudan, Human Appeal has expanded its food security work through a bakery project in Khartoum, where more than 157,000 loaves of fresh bread have been distributed since January. The bakery produces 15,800 loaves daily, reaching approximately 1,700 vulnerable people, providing a vital source of nutrition amid rising food insecurity.

Recognising the importance of sustaining education and healthcare services during the crisis, Human Appeal is delivering hot meals programmes across multiple settings. In Khartoum State, the charity is providing school meals, helping children remain in education and improving attendance during a period of extreme hardship. In addition, more than 15,000 freshly prepared meals have been served at Al Naw Hospital, where 400 patients and caregivers receive two nutritious meals each day. Further hot meals have also been delivered to schoolchildren, including 900 meals in Omdurman alone.

Access to safe water remains critical. In Al Jazirah State, Human Appeal has successfully rehabilitated and handed over a water supply system serving conflict-affected communities, including internally displaced families and returnees. The intervention included rehabilitating water pumps, installing a water tank and solar power system, and training community members on operation and maintenance. The rehabilitated water yard now produces 480 cubic metres of safe drinking water per day, reaching approximately 8,000 people.

In addition, Human Appeal has launched water trucking operations delivering 22,500 litres of clean drinking water daily across Khartoum and surrounding areas, helping communities cope with overstretched water infrastructure.

With sanitation facilities under increasing strain and health services operating at capacity, Human Appeal's teams have also identified urgent medical cases and facilitated referrals to nearby hospitals. In eastern Chad, the town of Tine - one of the country's coldest regions - faces sharply dropping night-time temperatures, increasing risks of respiratory illness, hypothermia and acute malnutrition among displaced families.

Alongside emergency relief, Human Appeal is investing in longer-term resilience. In Khartoum, the charity has launched vocational training programmes for 125 young men and women, offering skills in plumbing, electricity, welding and computer studies, helping restore livelihoods and pathways to self-reliance.

Human Appeal continues to plan multi-sector support across food security, shelter and non-food items, health, and WASH. In the last two years, Human Appeal has delivered a total of 112,720 non-food items and hygiene kits.

Ibrahim Abdellatief, Country Director for Sudan at Human appeal says:“Human Appeal stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan during this critical moment. Over the last two years, we've helped over 862,000 people and remains committed to delivering timely, effective, and compassionate assistance wherever the need is greatest - ensuring that hope and dignity reach those enduring the harsh realities of conflict and displacement.”

