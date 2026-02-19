Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) For Li-Ion Batteries Patent Landscape Analysis Report 2026: Global Filing Trends, Top Assignees, IP Newcomers And Portfolio Strength By Supply Chain Segment
Key Features:
- PDF with > 400 slides Excel file > 7,80 patent families Global patenting trends, including time evolution of patent publications, countries of patent filings, etc. Main patent assignees and IP newcomers grouped by geographical area Key players' IP position and the relative strength of their patent portfolio Patents categorized by supply chain segments (precursors, cathode active materials, cathode, battery cells). For each segment: IP dynamics, ranking of main patent assignees, IP newcomers, key IP players, key patents, and recent developments Excel database containing all patents analyzed in the report, including hyperlinks to an updated online database.
LMFP: A promising cathode material for next-generation Li-ion batteries witnessing a fast-growing and shifting patenting activity
The burgeoning global demand for highly efficient and environmentally friendly energy storage solutions, driven primarily by the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and large-scale energy storage systems (ESS), has made the development of advanced lithium-ion battery (LIB) cathode materials a critical focus.
While the olivine-structured lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is widely valued for its high safety, stability, low cost, and environmental friendliness, its relatively low operating voltage, typically around 3.4 V (vs. Li/Li+), limits its energy density and falls short of the increasing requirements for high-performance applications. Lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), developed by partially substituting iron with manganese in the olivine structure, has emerged as a promising alternative.
This composition incorporates the high thermal stability and cost-effectiveness of LFP while leveraging the higher redox potential of manganese, resulting in a 10% to 20% higher energy density than LFP. Despite these advantages, LMFP faces intrinsic challenges notably poor electronic and ionic conductivity, sluggish lithium-ion diffusion kinetics, manganese dissolution issues, and capacity degradation related to the Jahn-Teller effect induced by Mn3+. Consequently, extensive research, supported by robust patent activity, has been performed for the last ten years.
In this context, the present report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape related to the lithium manganese iron phosphate, from materials to battery cells. The analysts have selected and analyzed more than 7,800+ patent families (inventions) related to LMFP.
The general objectives of the present report are:
- to identify and map the key IP players in each chosen technological segment (precursors, cathode active materials, cathodes, battery cells). to assess the geographical distribution of patent families, current legal status of patents, helping stakeholders understand strategic positioning and navigate their competitive environment. to get an overview of key and recent patents across the value chain.
These strategic insights will support R&D, investment, and policy decisions in the evolving field of Li-ion battery.
Understanding the main trends, the key players' IP position and IP strategy
IP?competition analysis should reflect the vision of players with a strategy to enter and develop their business in the LMFP Li-ion battery market. In this report, the analysts provide a comprehensive overview of the competitive IP landscape and latest technological developments in this field. The report identifies the IP leaders, most active patent applicants, and new entrants in the IP landscape.
It also sheds light on under-the-radar companies and new players in this field. The report covers IP dynamics and key trends in terms of patents applications, patent assignees, filing countries, and technological segment of interest (precursors, cathode active materials, cathode, battery cells, etc.). Dedicated sections of the report focus on the patent portfolios of key players from various countries.
Identify the IP newcomers
Since 2023, Chinese entities have established themselves as dominant newcomers in the LMFP patent landscape. Over 410 new IP players have entered the LMFP patent landscape since 2023, with around 80% coming from China. More than 20 newcomers are non-Chinese start-ups. The main Chinese entrants are material and battery manufacturers, while other Asian newcomers are primarily R&D institutes and material producers.
American newcomers include both start-ups and established companies, whereas other non-Asian entrants consist mainly of R&D organizations, battery manufacturers, and material suppliers. Dedicated sections of the report focus on the patent portfolios of IP new entrants from various countries.
Deep dive into key and recent patents across LMFP value chain
All patents selected for this study have been categorized by supply chain segment (precursor, cathode material, cathode, battery cells).
For each supply chain segment, this report includes a time-evolution of patent applications, main and key patent assignees, and a description of key and recently patented technologies. An understanding of the current technical challenges addressed in the patents is also presented.
Useful Excel patent database
This report also includes an extensive Excel database with all patents analyzed in this study, including patent information (numbers, dates, assignees, title, abstract, etc.), hyperlinks to an updated online database (original documents, legal status, etc.), and supply chain segments (precursors, cathode active materials, cathodes, battery cells).
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
- Scope of the report Methodology Essentials on Solid-state Batteries Essentials on Halide solid electrolytes
HIGHLIGHTS
MAIN PATENT TRANFERS
PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW
- Time evolution of patent publications Time evolution of patent publications by filing countries Timeline of main IP players Main IP players by typology of companies Main IP players by typology and headquarters countries Ranking of main patent assignees by typology Main start-ups/pure players by originating countries Ranking of patent assignees Main patent owners and current patent applicants Countries of active patents for main patent assignees Most active IP players since 2023 IP leadership of patent assignees Geographical coverage of main players' IP portfolios Global IP strategy of patent assignees Patent activities by technological segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components) Time evolution of patent publications by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components) Main patent assignees by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components)
FOCUS ON IP NEWCOMERS
- Main IP newcomers (first LMFP-related patent published in 2023 or later) by originating countries and by segments
FOCUS ON TECHNICAL SEGMENTS
- LMFP precursors LMFP cathode materials LMFP electrode LMFP battery cells For each segment:
- Time evolution of patent publications Patent activity by filing countries Main IP players by typology and headquarters countries Key IP players and IP newcomers IP leadership of patent assignees Prior-art blocking potential of IP players Strength index of players' enforceable IP portfolios Key patents Overview of inventions claimed by recent patent applications
FOCUS ON FILING COUNTRIES
- China Japan South Korea Europe USA For each country:
- Time evolution of patent publications Patent families, pending applications and granted patents by segments (precursors, cathode materials, cathode, battery cells, and other components) IP leadership of patent assignees
FOCUS ON MAIN AND KEY IP PLAYERS
For each IP players: IP dynamics and level of patent activity, geographical & technical coverage, IP strengths, and potential for reinforcement
- Japanese companies: Murata Manufacturing/Sony Battery, Toshiba, Panasonic/Sanyo, GS Yuasa, Hitachi, Furukawa, Taiheiyo Cement, Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Asahi Kasei, MU Ionic Solutions, Mitsubishi Chemical, Denka, Toda Kogyo, Zeon, Toyota, Nissan, and more South Korean companies: LG Chem/LG Energy Solution, Samsung, SK Group, L&F, Posco, EcoPro, Hyundai/kia, and more European companies: SAFT, Blue Solutions, I-TEN, Innolith/Alevo, BASF, Solvay/Syensqo, Umicore, Arkema, Daimler, Renault/Ampere, and more North American companies: Amprius/Berzelius, Ignis Lithium, Quantumscape, Global Graphene, Dow, PIDC (Pacific Industrial Development Corporation), Nano One, General Motors, Rivian, Hydro-Quebec and more Chinese companies: CATL, BYD, EVE Energy, ATL, Gotion/Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, SVOLT, Envison/AESC, COSMX/COSLIGHT, Sunwoda, Cornex New Energy, CALB (China Aviation Lithium Battery), Wanxiang A123 Systems, Tafel New Energy Technology/Zenergy, JEVE (Tianjin EV Energy), Deyi Energy Technology, Lishen, Phylion, Hithium Energy Storage Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, NIO, GAC Group, Geely Holding, Trina Storage, FAW, Dongfeng Motor, Li-Auto, Battero Technology, WeLion New Energy Technology, Liongo New Energy Technology, Hengtron Nanotech, and more Other companies: Epsilon Carbon/Johnson Matthey, Aleees (Advanced Lithium Electrochemistry), Reliance New Energy (Incl. Lithium Werks/Valence Tech.), Ola Electric Mobility, and more
ANNEXES
Companies Featured
- AIST ATL Beijing Institute of Technology BYD CATL CEA Central South University CNRS COSMX/COSLIGHT Dynanonic Envision/AESC Epsilon Carbon/Johnson Matthey EVE Energy Fraunhofer General Motors Global Graphene Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy/Gotion Hanyang University HydroQuebec Institute of Physics KAIST KERI Kyushu University LG Chem/LG Energy Solutions Lockheed Martin/UT-Battelle Murata/Sony Reliance New Energy/Lithium Werks RIST Rongbay Technology Samsung SEL Sumitomo Chemical/Tanaka Chemical Sumitomo Metal Mining Sunwoda SVOLT Taiheiyo Cement Tinci Materials Technology Tokyo Metropolotan University Toshiba Toyota Tsinghua University UNIST University of Chicago University of Michigan Universite de Montreal
