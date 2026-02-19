Fundbox Expands Credit Facility With ATLAS And Adds Funds Managed By Blue Owl As New Lenders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundbox, a leading provider of embedded capital infrastructure for the small business economy, today announced the renewal of its existing credit facility with ATLAS SP Partners (“ATLAS”), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds, and the addition of funds managed by Blue Owl Capital (“Blue Owl”), a global alternative asset manager, as new lenders to the facility.

The facility deepens Fundbox's long-standing partnership with ATLAS and marks the start of a new relationship with Blue Owl, further strengthening Fundbox's growing network of institutional capital providers. Together, these relationships reflect strong confidence in Fundbox's credit performance, underwriting discipline, and ability to responsibly scale access to capital for small businesses.

“We're pleased to continue our partnership with Fundbox and support the next phase of its growth,” said Jack McSwain, Director at ATLAS.“Fundbox has built a scaled embedded capital platform serving small businesses with a consistent credit track record, and ATLAS is looking forward to supporting Fundbox alongside Blue Owl."

Over the past decade, Fundbox has built a powerful network across both sides of the small business ecosystem, partnering with leading platforms such as Intuit, Stripe, SoFi, Ant International, and EverCommerce to embed fast, flexible capital directly into the tools small businesses already use, while also cultivating long-term relationships with high-quality capital providers. To date, Fundbox has served more than 170,000 small businesses and originated over $6.5 billion in funding to support their growth.

“This continued partnership with ATLAS is a strong validation of the consistency of our credit performance and the rigor of our underwriting,” said Renuka Nayani, Chief Financial Officer of Fundbox.“We're also excited to welcome Blue Owl as a new lender. Adding a highly regarded asset-backed credit partner further strengthens our funding ecosystem and positions us well as we continue to expand financing solutions for small businesses over time.”

“We're pleased to work with Fundbox and join this facility alongside ATLAS and to help Fundbox serve its small business customers. Fundbox's disciplined approach, strong historical performance, and focus on responsible growth align well with our ABF strategy.” said Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit at Blue Owl.

Fundbox continues to see strong momentum across its platform, driven by responsible growth, deep partnerships across the small business ecosystem, and a continued focus on delivering fast, flexible capital while maintaining prudent risk management.

About Fundbox

Fundbox is a pioneer in embedded capital products for small and medium-sized businesses, providing fast, simple access to credit directly through the tools businesses already use. Since 2013, Fundbox has helped over 170,000 small businesses unlock more than $6.5 billion in working capital. As the capital infrastructure behind the digital SMB economy, Fundbox enables platforms to embed financial tools seamlessly into their user experiences. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit .

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With over $307 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation. Together with approximately 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit or LinkedIn:

