Kiora Pharmaceuticals To Present At Oppenheimer's 36Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 19, 2026 8:30 AM EST | Source: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) today announced that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available on Kiora's investor relations website,, on the IR homepage and under the News & Events section. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for retinal disease. We target critical pathways underlying retinal diseases using innovative small molecules to slow, stop, or restore vision loss. KIO-104 is being developed for the treatment of retinal inflammation. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, and small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and Stargardt disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, , and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on X and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Contacts:

Investors

