Acme United To Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On February 26, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for Fourth Quarter 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 6:30 AM Eastern Time.
A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the internet on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To listen to or participate in a question-and-answer session, dial 1-877-407-0784; international callers dial 1-201-689-8560, conference ID: 13758729.
Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, . A replay can be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, First Aid Central ®, PhysiciansCare ®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magi ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, DMT ®, Med-Nap, Elite First Aid and My Medic. For more information, visit .
