Connect Biopharma To Present At The Oppenheimer 36Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma”,“Connect”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, today announced that Company management will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 2:40 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via the Investors section of the Connect website at connectbiopharma. An archived replay of the event will be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class antibody designed to target IL-4Rα. The Company is currently conducting global clinical studies of rademikibart for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, areas with significant unmet need. Connect has granted an exclusive license to Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., for rademikibart in Greater China. Under the exclusive license and collaboration agreement, Connect is eligible to receive remaining milestone payments up to an aggregate amount of approximately $110 million upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Connect is also eligible to receive royalties at tiered percentage rates up to low double-digit percentages on net sales in Greater China.

For more information visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Alex Lobo

Precision AQ

...

(212) 698-8802

Media Contact:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

...

...

(858) 717-2310 or (646) 942-5604