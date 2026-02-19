Emirates Litfest Highlights The Success Of The Third Edition Of Its International Youth Programme

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has successfully concluded the third edition of its International Youth Programme, held from 21–25 January 2026, in collaboration with Wikimedians of the UAE User Group.

Designed as a flagship youth initiative within the Festival's programmes, the programme brought together outstanding students and academics from leading international and UAE-based universities who share a passion for Arabic language, literature and cultural heritage. Now in its third year, the programme continues to grow in scale and impact, providing a dynamic platform for cultural exchange, academic enrichment and personal development.

The International Youth Programme is organised by the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in collaboration with Wikimedians of the UAE User Group, with the support of key partners including Emirates, flydubai, Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), and Dubai Business Associates.

Held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City alongside the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the programme welcomed approximately 200 participants, including high-calibre undergraduate students and professors from 22 universities across the Gulf, North Africa, South Asia, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas, with strong representation from institutions across the UAE. Participating universities included the University of Birmingham (UK), University of Cambridge (UK), Sorbonne University (France), Leiden University (Netherlands), Università degli Studi di Napoli“L'Orientale” (Italy), Istanbul University (Turkey), Mohammed V University, Université Abdelmalek Essaâdi, and University Sultan Moulay Slimane (Morocco), American University of Beirut (Lebanon), American University of Madaba (Jordan), Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar, Jeddah University (Saudi Arabia), Gulf University (Bahrain), American University of Kuwait, Sultan Qaboos University, Sohar University, Muscat University, and the German University of Technology in Oman, ESLSCA European University (Egypt), National Chengchi University (Taiwan), Hankuk University (South Korea), and Peking University (China). Participants were selected for their intermediate to advanced proficiency in Arabic and their academic focus on Arabic Studies or related disciplines.

This year's programme moved beyond the classroom, repositioning Arabic as a vibrant, artistic medium. Students transitioned“From Page to Stage” with poet Soukaina Habiballah, using rhythm and performance to find their voice, and learned to craft their first narratives with storyteller Esraa Al Mulla, turning basic vocabulary into meaningful Arabic prose. From unmasking historical myths with Abdulwahab Al-Hammadi to mastering cross-cultural public speaking with Safia Al-Shehi, the sessions empowered students to reclaim the Arabic narratives, not just as learners, but as confident global communicators. The programme also featured interactive workshops, debates, creative writing sessions and collaborative activities, alongside hands-on cultural experiences such as Connectathons, coffee tasting and heritage-focused discussions, all designed to foster critical thinking, communication skills and meaningful global connections.

A core pillar of the programme was its focus on driving Arabic digital content through a strategic partnership with Wikimedians of the UAE User Group. Students participated in curated Wiki Tasks, developed in collaboration with the Wikimedia Foundation.

Douraid Zaghouani, Chief Operating Officer at ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), comments:“ICD is proud to partner with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature for the eighth consecutive year and to support its impactful International Youth Programme. By providing a platform for young minds to engage with Arabic language, culture, and literary heritage, the International Youth Programme plays a vital role in advancing innovation, education, and cross-cultural dialogue by empowering talent from around the world. Our continued partnership reflects ICD's long-term commitment to nurturing future leaders and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for knowledge and innovation.”

Rami Tawfiq, Programme Director, Dubai Business Associates, said:“We are proud to continue our collaboration with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, reflecting a shared belief in the power of education, culture and dialogue to shape future leaders. The International Youth Programme reflects Dubai's role as a global meeting point, fostering a meaningful two-way exchange between international participants and Dubai Business Associates through engagement with Arabic language, culture and ideas. This dialogue equips participants with the perspective, confidence and networks to contribute positively across borders.”

Madior Fall, a participating student from Sorbonne University, France, shared his experience:“Participating in the Youth Programme was a truly inspiring experience. It offered a golden opportunity to connect with students from all walks of life, allowing us to exchange ideas and experiences that expanded our cultural and intellectual horizons. The spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect was tangible. A highlight of this unique journey was meeting authors who enriched our discussions and inspired us with their insights. This experience is a rich memory that will remain etched in our minds as a definitive highlight of our journey.”