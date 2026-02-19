Seychelles: Appointment Of The Deputy Chief Executive Officer Of The Seychelles Investment Board (SIB)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, February 19, 2026/APO Group/ --

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms. Jutta Alexis as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB).

Ms. Alexis holds a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Edith Cowan University in Australia, as well as a Diploma in Secondary Education Teaching from the National Institute of Education. Her professional background is complemented by strong expertise in leadership, governance, policy coordination, and public communication.

Ms Alexis brings with her extensive work experience in both the public service and the private sectors. She has held the position of Clerk to the National Assembly of Seychelles from 2016 to 2020, where she oversaw parliamentary administration and provided strategic and procedural support to the Speaker and Members of the National Assembly. Her portfolio included legislative documentation, committee work, and institutional governance. She also served as Public Relations Officer at the National Assembly and as Third Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, contributing to diplomatic communications and international relations.

She served as Director General at the Ministry of Education from August 2021 to February 2024, where she provided leadership in stakeholder engagement, policy advocacy, and institutional collaboration. She also served as a member of the local and international engagement committee of the University of Seychelles.

Ms. Alexis' appointment as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Investment Board (SIB) took effect from 16th February 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.