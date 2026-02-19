Electric Toothbrush Market Share: 36%+ Held By Europe In 2025 While Online Retail Grows At 9.56% CAGR Through 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mordor Intelligence has published an in-depth report outlining how clinical validation, smart-device integration, and sustainability mandates are reshaping the global electric toothbrush industry.

Hyderabad, India, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the electric toothbrush market size reached USD 6.75 billion in 2026 and is forecasted to expand to USD 9.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. Market expansion reflects growing clinical acceptance that powered brushing removes up to 21% more plaque than manual brushing, alongside regulatory support such as FDA Class I categorization, which shortens product approval and innovation cycles.

Falling price thresholds are further accelerating adoption, with connected electric toothbrush models increasingly priced below USD 50 in several regions. At the same time, sustainability regulations, most notably the European Union's 2023 Battery Regulation, are pushing manufacturers toward rechargeable, modular, and recyclable product architectures.

Electric Toothbrush Market Trends & Forecast

Health Awareness and Disease Prevention Drive Adoption

Rising global awareness of oral health, reinforced by WHO data showing billions affected by dental diseases is shifting electric toothbrushes from optional gadgets to preventive care tools. Clinical validation of superior plaque removal, coupled with aging populations, higher sugar diets, and dentist recommendations, is steadily expanding demand. However, adoption gaps persist, highlighting the need for education, trials, and digital health integration to convert awareness into sustained usage.

Technology Innovation and Sustainability Reshape Market Dynamics

Advances in smart features, AI-guided brushing, motion sensors, and extended battery life are transforming electric toothbrushes into connected health devices, supporting premium pricing while mid-tier models compete on performance. At the same time, regulatory pressure and consumer scrutiny around sustainability are accelerating the shift toward rechargeable, eco-friendly designs. Brands now face the dual challenge of continuous innovation and addressing lifecycle impact through recyclable materials, take-back programs, and more sustainable product architectures.

Segment Insights

By Product Form

Electric

Battery-Powered

Replacement Brush Heads

By Brushing Technology

Oscillating/Rotating

Sonic/Ultrasonic

By End User



Adults Kids

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience/Grocery Stores

Others

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

Regional Performance Reflects Income and Regulatory Differences

Europe leads global revenue generation, supported by reimbursement policies and strong preventive care norms, though growth is moderating as penetration matures.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by China's expanding middle class, India's upgrade cycle, and aggressive pricing from local smart-device brands.

North America remains a key innovation and DTC hub, while South America and the Middle East & Africa show selective urban growth constrained by affordability and infrastructure gaps.

Competitive Landscape Intensifies Around Technology and Ecosystems

The electric toothbrush market features intense competition between multinational consumer goods companies and agile direct-to-consumer challengers. Established players leverage clinical validation, R&D scale, and global distribution, while newer brands differentiate through subscriptions, minimalist design, and sustainability messaging.

Technology investment, particularly in AI guidance, sensor accuracy, and app ecosystems, is increasingly defining competitive advantage. As the category evolves from a mechanical tool to a connected health device, differentiation is shifting from hardware alone toward integrated user experience and long-term engagement.

Key Players in t he Electric Toothbrush Market

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FOREO AB



Church and Dwight Co., Inc. Procter and Gamble Company

