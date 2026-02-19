JP3E Holdings Unveils Revolutionary TBURN × DCP Platform: Poised To Capture $4.6B+ Market Opportunity In Next-Generation Digital Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ultra-High-Speed Blockchain Infrastructure Combined with AI-Driven Decentralized Spaces to Transform Global Finance, Enterprise Economics, and Creator Monetization Enjoys Unsurpassed Efficacy - Significantly – the Transactional Speed Eclipses the Speed at which Currency Values Fluctuate, Enhancing the Prospects of Transaction Closure and Facilitating an International Currency

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE), today announced the launch of its transformative TBURN × DCP business model, a next-generation digital economy platform combining ultra-high-speed blockchain technology with decentralized spatial infrastructure and artificial intelligence. The platform addresses a $4.6 billion+ annual market opportunity across four distinct business verticals, positioning JP3E as a foundational infrastructure provider for the emerging intelligent autonomous economy.

Revolutionary Technology Platform

The TBURN mainnet delivers unprecedented performance metrics, processing 520,000 transactions per second with 5-millisecond finality-more than 10 times faster than competing blockchain platforms. This technical advantage enables real-time micro-payment economies previously impossible with legacy infrastructure, including pay-per-second streaming services, instant cross-border settlements, and AI-automated economic zones.

“We are not building another cryptocurrency platform. We are building the constitutional infrastructure for the next century's digital economy-where every person and business can operate their own economy as easily as they run a website today.” - Leadership Team, JP3E Holdings.

Significantly – the transactional speed eclipses the speed at which currency values fluctuate. Consequently, its value is immeasurable.

Four High-Value Business Verticals

1. Decentralized Hyper-Banking: Financial institutions deploy secure“Financial Cubes” to customers, enabling AI-assisted wealth management, instant settlements, and programmable banking services. Revenue derived from Cube-as-a-Service subscriptions, patent licensing fees, and transaction commissions.

2. Real-Time Streaming Wealth Management: AI-powered investment systems generate returns every second, streaming profits directly into user wallets via TBURN's micro-payment technology. Platform is designed to generate revenue through performance fees and infrastructure charges on streaming transactions.

3. Enterprise Biz-Cube: Corporations purchase private economic zones complete with custom currency issuance, metaverse integration, and full economic sovereignty. Revenue model includes substantial setup fees, recurring maintenance subscriptions, and on-chain transaction fees.

4. Creator House & CNS: Individual creators receive free“MyCube” spaces with optional Cube Name Service (CNS) domain registration, enabling“One Person, One Coin” economies. Revenue generated through domain registrations, premium features, and marketplace transaction royalties. Competitive Advantages Technical Moat: 520,000 TPS capacity exceeds all competing platforms by more than 10x Legal Moat: DCP patent portfolio prevents replication by competitors including Ethereum and Solana Institutional Control: JP3E operates the TBURN Foundation, controlling mainnet governance, tokenomics, and validator management Three Independent Revenue Layers: Patent licensing, network fees, and business services create diversified, compounding income streams.

5. Financial forecasts & Valuation: JP3E's financial model forecasts substantial revenue growth across three monetization layers: DCP patent licensing, TBURN network transaction fees, and ecosystem business services.

Implementation Roadmap:

Phase 1 (H1 2026): Foundation establishment including security audits, real-time node monitoring infrastructure, and DCP patent confirmation. TBURN Foundation legal framework finalization.

Phase 2 (H2 2026): LLM-based World Builder Beta launch enabling AI-assisted economy creation. Altcoinmarketplace activation. Enterprise Biz-Cube pilot programs with select Tier-2 banking partners.

Phase 3 (H1 2027): Global Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange listings (targeting Coinbase, Binance). Full integration with traditional payment systems enabling hybrid web-chain commerce. International DCP patent licensing agreements.

Strategic Market Position

JP3E occupies a unique position combining intellectual property ownership (DCP patents), operational governance (TBURN Foundation), and ecosystem revenue generation. This triple-layer authority structure creates sustainable competitive advantages unmatched by pure-play blockchain protocols or decentralized autonomous organizations.

The platform's technical specifications-520,000 TPS throughput and 5-millisecond finality-establish a performance ceiling that legacy blockchain platforms including Ethereum (12-second finality) and Solana (400-millisecond finality) cannot match for streaming micro-payment applications without fundamental architectural redesign.

“The combination of patented DCP technology, TBURN's unmatched performance metrics, and our three-layer revenue model creates what we believe is the most defensible position in digital economy infrastructure. We are not competing with existing blockchain platforms-we are establishing the foundation for an entirely new economic paradigm.” - JP3E Holdings Strategic Leadership.

Risk Resilience & Stress Testing

Comprehensive stress testing demonstrates the business model's resilience across adverse scenarios. Even under conditions of global economic recession (-18% revenue impact), regulatory delays (-25% impact over two years), or slower-than-expected adoption (-30% network utilization), the business maintains substantial profitability with margins exceeding 75%.

The fixed-cost operational structure combined with variable-revenue scaling creates inherent financial stability.

Once infrastructure deployment is complete, marginal costs for additional transactions approach zero while revenue scales linearly with adoption-a characteristic shared by the world's most successful infrastructure businesses.

About JP3E Holdings, Inc.:

JP3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: JPTE) is a next-generation digital economy infrastructure company holding the foundational patents for the Decentralized Cube Protocol (DCP) and operating the TBURN Foundation. The company's mission is to provide the constitutional infrastructure for the 21st century digital economy, enabling individuals, enterprises, and institutions to operate sovereign economic zones with the ease of modern web services. JP3E's technology stack combines ultra-high-speed blockchain infrastructure (TBURN mainnet: 520,000 TPS, 5ms finality), patented spatial economic architecture (DCP), and AI-driven autonomous management systems (LLM integration) to create programmable, independent digital economies at unprecedented scale. The company seeks to generate revenue through three independent layers: DCP patent licensing to commercial deployments, TBURN network transaction fees, and ecosystem business services across four verticals (Decentralized Hyper-Banking, Streaming Wealth Management, Enterprise Biz-Cube, Creator House & CNS).

