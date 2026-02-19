Goldhaven Announces $2.0 Million Critical Mineral Flow-Through Financing To Advance The District-Scale Magno Polymetallic Project
|Showing
|Zn/Pb
|Zn/Cu
|Zn/Ag
|Pb/Cu
|Pb/Zn
|Magno
|6.13
|416.35
|1320.31
|823.58
|443.26
|Middle D
|0.79
|90.64
|205.14
|123.23
|5.70
|Upper D
|1.45
|190.45
|280.82
|1469.24
|4.74
|Kuhn
|190.08
|11.83
|2888.27
|3.88
|1.84
|Dead Goat
|1342.38
|29.94
|6718.9
|15.12
|1.63
Table 1: Average base metal ratios from select showings on the Magno property
Figure 1: CEO Rob Birmingham, Director Gerry Diakow and head geologist Michael Garagan during a field visit to the Magno project, August 2025
Magno Project:
GoldHaven's Magno Project is a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning approximately 36,973 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.
Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.
Magno - Key Geological Highlights
- Property-scale metal zonation consistent with a porphyry source system
- Stacked mineralization including porphyry, CRD, and skarn environments
- Verified historical Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Magno and D Zones
- Confirmed tungsten mineralization at Kuhn and Dead Goat
- Elevated copper within intrusive rocks supports magmatic metal source
- Strong critical-metal association including indium, bismuth, and tellurium
Magno is located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and is accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. The property borders claims held by established operators, positioning GoldHaven within a proven regional mining corridor.
2026 Exploration Program
GoldHaven will use the expanded geological and geochemical dataset to advance Magno toward drill testing and scale of the mineral system.
Planned work includes:
- Refinement of 3D geological and metal zonation models
- Integrated structural, geochemical, and geophysical interpretation
- Prioritization of porphyry CRD Ag-Pb-Zn, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets
- Drill targeting across priority zones
- Advancement of permitting and preparation for potential drilling
The 2026 program is designed to test system scale, vertical extent, and higher-grade vectors across the Magno district.
The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or
realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated,, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via and readers are urged to review these materials.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment