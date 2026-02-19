Seychelles: President Herminie Proposes Elevating Japan Visit To Official Level As Seychellesjapan Relations Approach Historic Milestones

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, February 19, 2026/APO Group/ --

As Seychelles and Japan prepare to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in June 2026, President Dr. Patrick Herminie has called for a renewed and elevated phase of cooperation between the two nations, including the possibility of formalising new agreements at the highest level.

The President made the remarks during a courtesy call by H.E. Mr. Sakuta Makoto, Resident Ambassador of Japan to Seychelles, at State House Thursday, where discussions centred on strengthening strategic collaboration in maritime security, health, cultural exchange and international cooperation.

President Herminie welcomed the invitation extended by Mr. Yonei Sasakawa of the Nippon Foundation to attend the Island States Ocean Summit scheduled for 3–4 June 2026 in Tokyo. He noted that Seychelles is giving positive consideration to the invitation and proposed that the engagement be transformed into an official visit to Japan. Such an upgrade, he stated, would allow both sides to capitalise on the historic milestone of diplomatic relations by signing several Memoranda of Understanding to deepen cooperation in priority sectors. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora will communicate a formal response in due course.

The President also extended an invitation to Japan to participate in Seychelles' 50th Anniversary of Independence celebrations, emphasising that the landmark event offers a meaningful platform to celebrate enduring friendships and shared achievements.

Maritime security featured prominently in the discussions, particularly the ongoing construction of the new Marine Police Headquarters at Perseverance, financed through an 800 million Japanese Yen grant approved in 2019. President Herminie expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing Seychelles' capacity to address maritime crime and drug trafficking within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The facility is expected to be completed in June 2026.

President Herminie reiterated Seychelles' appreciation for Japan's sustained support in key sectors including fisheries, climate resilience, infrastructure, education, culture and health. He acknowledged the proactive engagement of the Japanese Embassy in Victoria in advancing dialogue and cooperation.

In the health sector, the President expressed gratitude for assistance provided under the Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development Agreement, which has facilitated the procurement of essential medical equipment for the Ministry of Health.

The President further commended Japan's contributions to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and its Global Maritime Crime Programme, through which over USD 4 million has been channelled over the past two years to support maritime security initiatives in Seychelles and the wider region.

Discussions also covered visa exemption measures, with President Herminie acknowledging ongoing progress toward facilitating travel for diplomatic and official passport holders. He noted that enhanced mobility would further strengthen diplomatic engagement and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Cultural cooperation was likewise highlighted, with appreciation expressed for the successful organisation of the 4th Edition of the Japanese Film Festival in Seychelles earlier this month.

Concluding the meeting, President Herminie renewed Seychelles' commitment to deepening its time-honoured partnership with Japan, grounded in mutual respect, shared interests and a common vision for stability and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean region.

