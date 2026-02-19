Wallbridge To Participate And Present At The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (“ Wallbridge” or the“ Company”) announces its participation at the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida February 22-25, 2026.
Brian Penny, Wallbridge CEO, will present at the conference on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 1:15 PM Eastern Time. Presentation materials, and a webcast of Mr. Penny's presentation will be made available on the Company's website.
The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference, now in its 35th year. The conference convenes global leaders to explore key macroeconomic trends, capital markets developments, and commodity outlooks. The event features company presentations, thematic panel discussions, and one-on-one investor meetings.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 square kilometres that extends approximately 82 kilometres along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The land position is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.
For further information please visit the Company's website at or contact:
| Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
| Brian Penny, CPA, CMA
Chief Executive Officer
Email: bpenny @wallbridgemining
M: +1 416 716 8346
| Tania Barreto, CPIR
Director, Investor Relations
Email: ...
M: +1 416 289 3012
