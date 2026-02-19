Carecloud To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results On March 12, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed at carecloud/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-389-0920 and referencing“CareCloud, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.” Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately three hours after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13758591.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

...

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

...